HARTRON DEO Result 2021 Out @hartronservices.com: Download PDF Here

HARTRON DEO Result 2021 has been announced by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd at hartronservices.com. Check PDF Link below.

HARTRON DEO Result 2021: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HARTRON) has released the result of the exam conducted for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on its website i.e. hartronservices.com. A District Wise Merit List has been prepared of all the successful candidates containing their roll number, name and Father/Husband Name. Candidates who attended the exam can download HARTRON Result from here.

How to Download HARTRON DEO Result from the official website?

Visit the official website of HARTRON i.e. hartronservices.com Click on ‘List of Selected Candidates against advertisement dated 20-03-2021’ Download HARTRON DEO Result PDF Check details of selected candidates

The number of candidates selected as follow:

Region Number of Candidates Selected Ambala 20 Bhiwani 20 Charkhi Dadri 20 Hisar 20 Jind 20 Kaithal 20 Karnal 20 Nuh 20 Panchkula 100 Panchkula 3 year of experience 50

The Online Computerized Test was conducted from 16 November 2021 to 22 December 2021 in the state of Haryana in Ambala and Gurgaon regions.

HARTRON DEO Notification was published on 23 March 2021 and online Applications were invited from the applicants from 29 March to 07 April 2021.

A total of 310 persons will be recruited through this recrutiment.