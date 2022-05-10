Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

HARTRON DEO Result 2021 Out @hartronservices.com: Download PDF Here

HARTRON DEO Result 2021 has been announced by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd at hartronservices.com. Check PDF Link below.

Created On: May 10, 2022 17:59 IST
Modified On: May 10, 2022 17:59 IST
HARTRON DEO Result 2021
HARTRON DEO Result 2021: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HARTRON) has released the result of the exam conducted for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on its website i.e. hartronservices.com. A District Wise Merit List has been prepared of all the successful candidates containing their roll number, name and Father/Husband Name. Candidates who attended the exam can download HARTRON Result from here.

HARTRON DEO Result Download

How to Download HARTRON DEO Result from the official website?

  1. Visit the official website of HARTRON  i.e. hartronservices.com
  2. Click on ‘List of Selected Candidates against advertisement dated 20-03-2021’
  3. Download HARTRON DEO Result PDF
  4. Check details of selected candidates

The number of candidates selected as follow:

Region Number of Candidates Selected
Ambala 20
Bhiwani 20
Charkhi Dadri 20
Hisar 20
Jind 20
Kaithal 20
Karnal 20
Nuh 20
Panchkula 100
Panchkula 3 year of experience 50

The Online Computerized Test was conducted from 16 November 2021 to 22 December 2021 in the state of Haryana in Ambala and Gurgaon regions. 

HARTRON DEO Notification was published on 23 March 2021 and online Applications were invited from the applicants from 29 March to 07 April 2021.

A total of 310 persons will be recruited through this recrutiment.

 

