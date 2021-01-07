Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2021 to release on 9 January @hssc.gov.in, Exam on 17 January, Details here

Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to release Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2021 soon on its website.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2021 against the advt. No. 15/2019 will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021. The admit cards for the same will be released on 9 January 2021 as per latest update. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The candidates will be able to download Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2021 directly through this article. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download their Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2021 by entering their credentials on the login page.

Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor 2021 Exam Pattern

The selection process of the aforesaid posts will be done on the basis of written test and Socio-Economic Criteria and experience. The 90 marks of written exam shall be divided into parts comprising 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject as applicable. The 10 marks for socio-economic criteria and experience.

How to Download Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor2021 admit card flashing on the homepage. Enter the application number, date of birth and submit button. Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor2021 Admit Card and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Haryana Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2021 - to active on 9 Jan

