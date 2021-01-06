DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 150 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from tomorrow @rac.gov.in

How to apply for DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 29 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for DRDO GTRE Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government /by a University/by an Institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma/ Sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/she may hold a diploma in Engg./Technology.

What is the last date for DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 January 2021.

What is the qualification required for DRDO GTRE Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Candidate should have a Degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degrees by an Act of Parliament.

What is the starting date for DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through the online mode from 7 January 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies are released for DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Around 150 vacancies are released for apprentice posts in different departments.