DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 150 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from tomorrow @rac.gov.in
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @rac.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defence Research & Development Organization DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 29 January 2021
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentice Trainee
- Mechanical/Production/Industrial Production Engg- 30 Posts
- Aeronautical/Aerospace Engg- 15 Posts
- Elect & Electronics /Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation/Telecom
Engg. - 12 Posts
- Computer Science /Computer Engg./Information Science & Technology Engg. - 18 Posts
- Metallurgy/Material science - 4 Posts
- Civil Engg. or Equivalent - 1 Post
Diploma Apprentice Trainee
- Mechanical/Production/Tool & Die design - 15 Posts
- Electrical& Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation -10 Posts
- Computer Science / Engg./Computer Networking - 5 Posts
ITI Apprentice Trainee
- Machinist - 5 Posts
- Fitter - 8 Posts
- Turner - 5 Posts
- Electrician - 4 Posts
- Welder - 2 Posts
- Sheet Metal Worker - 2 Posts
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 12 Posts
- Health Safety Assistant - 2 Posts
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degrees by an Act of Parliament.
- Diploma Apprentice - diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government /by a University/by an Institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma/ Sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/she may hold a diploma in Engg./Technology.
- ITI Apprentice Trainee - certificate in vocational Course involving two years of study after the completion of the secondary stage of school education recognised by the All India Council for Technical education.
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Stipend
- B.E./B.Tech./Eqvt.: Rs.9000/-per month
- Diploma: Rs.8000/-per month
- ITI: Rs.7000/-per month
Download DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active on 7 Jan
How to apply for DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 29 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.