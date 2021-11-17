Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 for Web Designer, Network Engineer, Sr System Analyst and Programmer Data Analyst

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Police has published a notification for recruitment of Web Designer, Network Engineer, Sr System Analyst and Programmer Data Analyst on contractual basis on its official website - haryanapolice.gov.in. Candidates will be required to apply online through google form. After, applying online, the candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 06 December 2021.
Haryana Police Recruitment Notification Download
Important Dates
- Walk-in-interview Date - 06 December 2021
- Interview Time - 10 AM to 5 PM
- Venue - State Crime Branch, Haryana (Headquarters), Moginand, Panchkula.
Haryana Police Vacancy Details
- Web Designer - 18 Posts
- Network Engineer - 16 Posts
- Sr System Analyst - 13 Posts
- Programmer Data Analyst - 8 Posts
Salary:
- Web Designer - Rs. 23250/-
- Network Engineer - Rs. 27200/-
- Sr System Analyst - Rs. 39000/-
- Programmer Data Analyst - Rs. 27200/-
Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Police Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Web Designer - Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks. 1 year experience
- Network Engineer - Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks. 1 year experience
- Sr System Analyst - B.Tech/M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks or M.Sc Forensic. 2 years of experience
- Programmer Data Analyst - B.Tech/M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks or M.Sc Forensic. 1 year experience
Age Limit:
18 to 42 years
How to Apply for Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application form through google forms by scanning QR Code given in the PDF above. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of information submitted by them through google forms.