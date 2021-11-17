Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 for Web Designer, Network Engineer, Sr System Analyst and Programmer Data Analyst

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Police has published a notification for recruitment of Web Designer, Network Engineer, Sr System Analyst and Programmer Data Analyst on contractual basis on its official website - haryanapolice.gov.in. Candidates will be required to apply online through google form. After, applying online, the candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 06 December 2021.

Haryana Police Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Walk-in-interview Date - 06 December 2021

Interview Time - 10 AM to 5 PM

Venue - State Crime Branch, Haryana (Headquarters), Moginand, Panchkula.

Haryana Police Vacancy Details

Web Designer - 18 Posts

Network Engineer - 16 Posts

Sr System Analyst - 13 Posts

Programmer Data Analyst - 8 Posts

Salary:

Web Designer - Rs. 23250/-

Network Engineer - Rs. 27200/-

Sr System Analyst - Rs. 39000/-

Programmer Data Analyst - Rs. 27200/-

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Police Posts

Educational Qualification:

Web Designer - Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks. 1 year experience

Network Engineer - Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks. 1 year experience

Sr System Analyst - B.Tech/M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks or M.Sc Forensic. 2 years of experience

Programmer Data Analyst - B.Tech/M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks or M.Sc Forensic. 1 year experience

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

How to Apply for Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application form through google forms by scanning QR Code given in the PDF above. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of information submitted by them through google forms.