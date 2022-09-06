Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Check 2000 Vacancies to be filled soon at haryanapolice.gov.in

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Haryana Police is soon going to fill 2000 vacancies for the post of Special Police Officer (SPO), as per the reports. After getting approval from the State Govt, it has been decided to engage 2000 SPOs across the State against vacant posts in the rank of Constable under provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007.
The selection will be done on the basis of interview by the board consisting of the District Superintendent of Police as Chairperson, and one Deputy Superintendent of Police of the concerned district as members.
The minimum qualification required to be eligible for the post is 12th.
Selected SPOs shall not be posted in their home Police Stations but care shall be taken, as far as possible, to post them in adjoining Police Stations near their place of residence. However, those willing to be posted in another district may. however, be posted so
What is the Haryana Police CPO Salary ?
Candidates who will qualify for the interview will undergo a 15 days capsule Course to reorient themselves to the needs of the Police Department. Such eligible, volunteers shall be employed for u period of one year or up to the date of appointment of persons on regular basis, whichever is earlier. They shall be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs. 18.000/- only.
The allocation of 2000 Special Police Officers engaging in the districts is as under:-
|Name of the Unit
|Vacancies
|GGM
|133
|FBD
|141
|PKL
|75
|AMB
|86
|YNR
|113
|KKR
|85
|KNL
|99
|KTL
|44
|NUH
|118
|PWL
|109
|RWR
|70
|NNI
|97
|RTK
|133
|SPT
|141
|PPT
|65
|JJR
|77
|HSR
|53
|FTB
|41
|SRS
|79
|BWN
|52
|DDR
|44
|HNS
|65
|JND
|80
|Total
|2000
The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for any latest updates.