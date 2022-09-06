Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Check 2000 Vacancies to be filled soon at haryanapolice.gov.in

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: The Haryana Police department will fill 2000 Vacancies for the post of Special Police Officers (SPO) on its official website at haryanapolice.gov.in. And 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply this posts. And stay here to check the eligibility criteria and others details below here.

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Haryana Police is soon going to fill 2000 vacancies for the post of Special Police Officer (SPO), as per the reports. After getting approval from the State Govt, it has been decided to engage 2000 SPOs across the State against vacant posts in the rank of Constable under provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007.

The selection will be done on the basis of interview by the board consisting of the District Superintendent of Police as Chairperson, and one Deputy Superintendent of Police of the concerned district as members.

The minimum qualification required to be eligible for the post is 12th.

Selected SPOs shall not be posted in their home Police Stations but care shall be taken, as far as possible, to post them in adjoining Police Stations near their place of residence. However, those willing to be posted in another district may. however, be posted so

What is the Haryana Police CPO Salary ?

Candidates who will qualify for the interview will undergo a 15 days capsule Course to reorient themselves to the needs of the Police Department. Such eligible, volunteers shall be employed for u period of one year or up to the date of appointment of persons on regular basis, whichever is earlier. They shall be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs. 18.000/- only.

The allocation of 2000 Special Police Officers engaging in the districts is as under:-

Name of the Unit Vacancies
GGM 133
FBD 141
PKL 75
AMB 86
YNR 113
KKR 85
KNL 99
KTL 44
NUH 118
PWL 109
RWR 70
NNI 97
RTK 133
SPT 141
PPT 65
JJR 77
HSR 53
FTB 41
SRS 79
BWN 52
DDR 44
HNS 65
JND 80
Total 2000

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for any latest updates.

 

FAQ

Which area has the maximum vacancies ?

Faridabad and Sonipat

What is the selection process for Haryana Police SPO Posts ?

The selection will be done on the basis of interview.

Who can apply for Haryana SPO Posts ?

12th pass can apply for Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2022.

How many vacancies are available for Haryana Police SPO Posts ?

2000
