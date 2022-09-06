Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Check 2000 Vacancies to be filled soon at haryanapolice.gov.in

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: The Haryana Police department will fill 2000 Vacancies for the post of Special Police Officers (SPO) on its official website at haryanapolice.gov.in. And 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply this posts. And stay here to check the eligibility criteria and others details below here.

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Haryana Police is soon going to fill 2000 vacancies for the post of Special Police Officer (SPO), as per the reports. After getting approval from the State Govt, it has been decided to engage 2000 SPOs across the State against vacant posts in the rank of Constable under provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007.

The selection will be done on the basis of interview by the board consisting of the District Superintendent of Police as Chairperson, and one Deputy Superintendent of Police of the concerned district as members.

The minimum qualification required to be eligible for the post is 12th.

Selected SPOs shall not be posted in their home Police Stations but care shall be taken, as far as possible, to post them in adjoining Police Stations near their place of residence. However, those willing to be posted in another district may. however, be posted so

What is the Haryana Police CPO Salary ?

Candidates who will qualify for the interview will undergo a 15 days capsule Course to reorient themselves to the needs of the Police Department. Such eligible, volunteers shall be employed for u period of one year or up to the date of appointment of persons on regular basis, whichever is earlier. They shall be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs. 18.000/- only.

The allocation of 2000 Special Police Officers engaging in the districts is as under:-

Name of the Unit Vacancies GGM 133 FBD 141 PKL 75 AMB 86 YNR 113 KKR 85 KNL 99 KTL 44 NUH 118 PWL 109 RWR 70 NNI 97 RTK 133 SPT 141 PPT 65 JJR 77 HSR 53 FTB 41 SRS 79 BWN 52 DDR 44 HNS 65 JND 80 Total 2000

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for any latest updates.