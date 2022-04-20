Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

HCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 96 Trade Apprentice Posts @hindustancopper.com, Check Eligibility

HCL has invited online application for the 96 Trade Apprentice Posts  on its official website. Check HCL  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Apr 20, 2022 09:35 IST
Modified On: Apr 20, 2022 11:24 IST
HCL Recruitment 2022
 Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited online applications for the 96 Trade Apprentice post  for undergoing Apprenticeship Training at Hindustan Copper Limited, Malanjkhand Copper Project under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before  21 May 2022.

Applying candidates should note that selection for engagement as Trade Apprentices will be made through multiple choice written test of eligible shortlisted candidates. The tentative date of written test is 31 July 2022. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for HCL Recruitment 2022 Job :
Advertisement No: HCL/MCP/HR/Apprentice/2022 

Important Dates for HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 May 2022
Tentative Date for Written Exam: 31 July 2022

Vacancy Details for HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Electrician-11
Instrument Mechanic-02
Mechanic Diesel-11
Welder (G&E) -14
Fitter- 14
Turner / Machinist- 6
AC and Refrigeration Mechanic-02
Draughtsman Mechanical- 3
Draughtsman Civil-1
Surveyor -5
Carpenter- 3
Plumber- 2
Mason (Building Constructor)- 1
Shotfirer/Blaster (Fresher) -05
Mate (Mines) - Fresher- 05


Eligibility Criteriafor HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have 10th class Examination passed under 10 + 2 system OR its equivalent.
Technical Qualification: Passed ITI Exam in Concerned Trade.
 The candidate must be ITI passed from the respective trade and must be recognized by NCVT/SCVT. 

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Technical Qualification for the different posts. 

Age Limit  for HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
The maximum age limit of candidate is 25 years as on 01.04.2022.Relaxation in Upper Age as per the government rules. Check the notification in this regards. 


 HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply for HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Candidates should register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal
(www.aprrenticeship.gov.in) and select Hindustan Copper Limited, Malanjkhand Copper Project for undergoing training with HCL. This is compulsory to apply for these psots.

The unique number generated on this website must be entered in the attached proforma as given on the notification. Applications in prescribed format and complete in all respect along with self attested copies of academic and technical qualification certificates, caste certificate, Affidavit (if applicable) etc and 2 passport size photographs should be sent to “Senior Manager (HR),Hindustan Copper Limited, Malanjkhand Copper Project, Tehsil:- Birsa, PO- Malanjkhand, District- Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh-481116  on or before 21st May 2022. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for HLC Recruitment 2022?

Candidates will have to register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal (www.aprrenticeship.gov.in) and send the application form on or before 21 May 2022.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in HLC Recruitment 2022?

Total posts -96 Electrician-11 Instrument Mechanic-02 Mechanic Diesel-11 Welder (G&E) -14 Fitter- 14 Turner / Machinist- 6 AC and Refrigeration Mechanic-02 Draughtsman Mechanical- 3 Draughtsman Civil-1 Surveyor -5 Carpenter- 3 Plumber- 2 Mason (Building Constructor)- 1 Shotfirer/Blaster (Fresher) -05 Mate (Mines) - Fresher- 05

What are the Important Dates for HLC Recruitment 2022?

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 May 2022 Tentative Date for Written Exam: 31 July 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for HLC Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have 10th class Examination passed under 10 + 2 system with ITI Exam in Concerned Trade.

What are the Jobs in HLC Recruitment 2022?

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited online applications for the 96 Trade Apprentice post for its plant in different trades.

