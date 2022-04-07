Health & Family Welfare, AP MLHP Recruitment 2022 for 4755 Vacancies, Apply Online from today onwards @cfw.ap.nic.in

Health and Family Welfare AP MLHP Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hmfw.ap.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

AP DPHFW Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Health Medical & Family Welfare Department (HMFW AP) has released a detailed notification for recruitment to the various posts of Mid Level Health Providers (MLHP) in four zones including Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, & Kadapa. A total of 4755 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. The online process for Health & Family Welfare, AP MLHP Recruitment 2022 has been started on hmfw.ap.gov.in from 7 April 2022 onwards. The candidates can submit applications latest by 16 April 2022.

RDM&HS will scrutinise all the applications submitted online and publish the provisional merit list in the website cfw.ap.nic.in and hmfw.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check the provisional merit list and raise objections from 20 April 2022 onwards. After reviewing the applications, the board will release the Final merit list & Provisional Selection List on 25 April 2022.

Candidates who wish to apply for HMFW AP Recruitment 2022 can check the eligibility, vacancy break up, imporatant dates, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 6 April 2022

Starting date of online application: 7 April 2022

Last date of online application: 16 April 2022

Date of publication of provisional merit list: 20 April 2022

Last date for receipt of objections on provisional merit list: 23 April 2022

Date of publication of Final merit list & Provisional Selection List: 25 April 2022

Last date for receipt of objections on provisional selection list: 26 April 2022

Date of publication of final selection list: 27 April 2022

Date of counselling: 28 to 30 April 2022

Health and Family Welfare AP MLHP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Zone – I(Vishakhapatnam) - 974 Posts

Zone-II(Rajahmundry) - 1446 Posts

Zone-III(Guntur) - 967 Posts

Zone-IV(Kadapa) - 1368 Posts

Health and Family Welfare AP MLHP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised university and registered in the AP Nursing Council. The candidate also must have studied the Certificate Programme for Community Health (CPCH) as an integrated Certificate Programme in the B.Sc. (N).

Age Limit

Maximum - 35 years

BC, SC, ST, PwD - 40 years

HMFW AP Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download HMFW AP Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for HMFW AP Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 7 April to 16 April 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.