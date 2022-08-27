HIL Recruitment 2022 For Manager and Other Posts at hil.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply

HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL) has published notification in the Employment News (27 August-02 September 2022) for various posts including Deputy Marketing Manager, Assistant Marketing Manager, Marketing Officer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 September 2022.

Important Dates HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 September 2022

Vacancy Details HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Deputy Marketing Manager (E-3 Cadre): 02

Assistant Marketing Manager (E-2 Cadre): 02

Marketing Officer (E-1 Cadre): 03

Assistant Manager (Finance) (E-2 Cadre): 03

Assistant Manager (HR & Admn.) (E-2 Cadre) :01

Eligibility Criteria HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Marketing Manager: Degree in Science preferably in Agriculture, with 10 years experience in Marketing/ sales of pesticides/ agri inputs of which at least 2 years have been in managerial / supervisory capacity in marketing/ sales in pesticides industry. Degree or diploma in business administration will be considered as an added qualification.

Assistant Marketing Manager: B.Sc. (Agriculture) OR Science Graduate with 05 years working experience in the fields of Agro Chemicals/Seeds/Fertilizers in reputed Company.

Marketing Officer:B.Sc. (Agriculture) OR Science Graduate with 02 years working experience in the fields of Agro Chemicals/Seeds/Fertilizers in reputed Company.

Assistant Manager (Finance): Should be Chartered or Cost Accountant with 05 years’ post qualification experience in Financial & Cost Accounting, Internal Audit, out of which 02 years should have been in responsible capacity in Industry or Govt.

Assistant Manager (HR & Admn.): The incumbent must be Graduate with Post Graduate Degree or Diploma of 2 years duration in Human Resource / Personnel Management / MBA (HR) /MSW / MLS / MPM / MLL & LW from a recognized university or institute with 05 yrs. post qualification experience in HR functions in an organization of repute. Incumbents must have through understanding about laws pertaining to Labour and employment, modern Human Resources and Organizational Practices. Exposures in regard to Talent / Performance Management, succession planning, Corporate Social responsibility will be an added advantage.

Selection Process for HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Selection for the HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written test AND/OR Interview.

The entire direct recruitment for the post of Marketing Officer will comprise of Written Test

and Interview. Eligible candidates will be required to appear in Written Test, which will be objective type test.

The Written Test will have two parts:

Discipline Related & Aptitude Related. Duration of test will be of 90 minutes.

The total number of questions will be 100 each, out of which 50 questions would be from mix of course curriculum of qualifying degree of relevant discipline of two marks each and 50 questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge/ Awareness of one mark each. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply HIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format by

Speed Post/Courier/Registered Post along with self-attested copies of certificates, testimonials and recent passport size photograph with other attachments as mentioned in the notification on or before 12 September 2022.