HP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 English Model Paper HP Board 2024

HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th English Model Paper 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) publishes model/ sample papers each year to help board exam candidates in understanding the pattern and difficulty of the exam. For the 2023-24 board exams, HPBOSE has released model test papers on its official website, including one for Class 10 English.

Why Solve HPBOSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2024?

These model papers contain different types of questions, which help students practice and get ready for the actual exam. Knowing the question paper format helps students avoid surprises on exam day, enabling them to perform their best and score well.

Section A - Reading: 17 Marks

Section B - Writing: 18 Marks

Section C - Grammar: 15 Marks

Section B - Literature: 40 Marks

HPBOSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2024

The Class 12 English Question Paper for 2024 will be worth 80 marks and last for 3 hours.

It will be divided into 4 sections.

Q1 Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow-

Our earth has a fine layer of soil at the surface. All plants grow in this soil only. Under the soil there are rocks of various kinds. Nature takes millions of years to form an inch of the soil in thickness .But sometimes a single heavy shower can wash it off. Such a thing doesn’t happen in the places where we have forests or lots of trees. The roots of trees hold the soil together and protect it from being washed off. We value trees not only for their usefulness, but also for their beauty. They refresh the eyes and bring peace to the mind .That is why our ancient Rishis were attracted to the forests. They lived in their forest homes or Ashrams in the company of nature. It in these ashrams that they taught their pupils. When Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore started a school, he also chose a place full of trees. He called it Shanti Niketan or the ‘Home of Peace’ There was a time when our hills, mountains and even plains were covered with huge forests. As the population grew trees were cut down to meet the demand for fuel and timber. Thus our wonderful forests came to be destroyed .Now we do not have enough trees to give us fire wood even. So people are forced to burn cattle dung which ought to be saved for use as a manure. Cattle fertilizers are used, crop yields have started falling. There is another grave danger . Now we do not have enough trees to treat all the carbon dioxide that is being produced in our homes, factories and by our autos. The air remains polluted and it can give us a number of serious diseases.

(1) Answer these questions briefly-

(a) What lies beneath the surface of the earth? (1)

(b) How do trees help to save the soil from being washed off? (1)

(c) How have our trees and forests come to be destroyed? (1)

(d) How do trees help to save the air from pollution? (1)

(1.2) Choose the correct answer

(a) What is meant by the word ”protect”?

(i) cover (ii) defend (iii) support (iv) save

(b) What is meant by the word ‘Value’ ?

(i) appreciate (ii) give importance (iii) profit (iv) air

(c) What is meant by the word “Ancient”?

(i) modern (ii) old (iii) new (iv) fresh

(d) What is the synonym of the word , “Peace “

(i) friendship (ii) love (iii) amity (iv) calm

(e) Where do plants grow?

(i) in Soil (ii) in River (iii) in Sky (iv) Under ground

(f) Which word in the passage means same as- serious

(i) timber (ii) manure (iii) grave (iv) demand

Q2 Read the passage carefully and answer the questions that follow-

Democracy is a system of government in which the real power rests with the people. It is government of the people, for the people and by the people . People are free to express their views in a democracy. Their will is supreme and every individual is important in a democracy. If a government does not come up to the expectations of the people, they can change it through elections. Everything depends upon the will of the people, they can change it through elections. Everything depends upon the will of the people by the power they exercise during the process of elections. That is why ,elections hold great importance in a democracy. In India elections to parliament are held at least once in five years. Anyone who is 18 years of age and in a sane mind is eligible to cast his vote. Voting is done by secret ballot. Elections decide which party has the right to rule over them. Since all the power rests upon the voter, it therefore, becomes very essential for him to be aware, educated and above all farsighted because his single vote might give power in the hands of the able or wrong candidate who might misuse his power for personal benefits. In elections the political awareness of the common people is very important, since average voter has become more aware of the political issues than before. This is because of the spread of education ,increased literacy rate, of the information etc. Now a greater number of the electorate exercise their franchise. However big percentage of people still abstain from voting because of their futile efforts.

(A) Answer the following questions briefly-

(1) Who hold the power in a democracy? (1)

(2) Why do elections hold a great importance in a democracy? (1)

(3) Choose the correct feature of elections in India? (1)

(4) What is essential for a voter ? (1)

(5) Whose will is important in a democracy? (1)

(B) Choose the correct meaning for each:

(a) Sane—

(i) Balanced/normal (ii) dependable (iii) moderate (iv) rational

(b) Exercise-

(i) Agitate (ii) drill (iii) exert/ use (iv) disturb

(c) Essential-

(i) basic (ii) Complete (iii) Ideal (iv) necessary

(d) Futile-

(i) Foolish (ii) Idle (iii) Useless (iv) empty

(e) Literacy

(i) Ability to read and write (ii) awareness

(iii) duty (iv) sense of awareness

Section B (Writing) (18 Marks)

Q3 You are Rahul/Rekha studying in Vidya Mandir School Shimla. Write to the Principal of your school for admission to next class. (7)

OR

Write a letter to your father, giving him the whole news of home.

Q4 Write a paragraph in about 60 words on any one of the following topics: (6)

(i) Diwali (ii) Value of Books (iii) A Visit To Hill Station

Q5 You have dropped your purse somewhere in the school premises. Write a short notice for the school notice-board requesting the finder to return the same to you

(You are Manish/ Manisha of ABC School, Rampur) (5)

OR

Write a brief note on the importance of games and yoga in students’ life.

SECTION – C ( Grammar) (15Marks)

Q6 Choose the proper non-finites to complete the following sentences: (2)

(1) It is no use --------for her.

(a) to wait (b) waited (c) waiting (d) wait

(2) He is too weak…..

(a) walk (b) to walk (c) walking (d) walked

Q7 Choose the proper sentence connectors to complete the following sentences: (2)

(1) We should speak only….it is very essential.

(a) but (b) when (c) whereas (d) than

(2) The train was late …….he came by bus.

(a) because (b) as (c) so(d) than

Q8 Fill in the blanks using suitable modals( may/might/can/must) (2)

(i) We…….obey the rules of the road.

(a) can (b) must (c) could (d) will

(ii) I am sure we…..succeed.

(a) can (b) might (c) will (d) could

(iii) My uncle…..speak five languages.

(a) Will (b) can (c) shall (d) need

(iv) You ……..go now.

(a) may (b) will (c) shall (d) should

Q9 Do as directed- (6)

(i) Diet/lest/you/take/light/should/fall/ill.(Rearrange)

(ii)If you play the piano , I…………(sing). (use correct form of verb)

(iii)Mohan said, “The girl is singing a song.” (Change narration)

(iv) Do you like coffee? (Change the voice)

(v) Once a liar always a liar. (Convert into interrogative- negative sentence)

(vi) The dog is too weak to catch its prey. (Remove ‘too’)

Q.10 In the following passage there is one missing word in each line. Find each and give correct word for it in you answer sheet as shown in example. Underline your answer. (3)

I am thinking going to Shimla district. - E.g. thinking of going

(a) I am longing every type of contentment. - ………………………..

(b) Nobody wants part with money. - ………………………

(c) He once jumped at the solution - ………………………..

(SECTION-D Literature) (30Marks)

Q11 Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow- (5)

It is from these comrades in the struggle that I learned the meaning of courage. Time and again, I have seen men and women risk and give their lives for an idea . I have seen men stand up to attacks and torture without breaking, showing a strength and resilience that defies the imagination. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

(i) Who is the author of this passage?

(a) G.L. Fuents (b) liam O’ Flaherty (c) Nelson Mandela (d) El Bsor Ester

(ii) What comrades does the author speak of?

(iii) What did he observe about his comrades?

(iv) What did he learn about courage?

(v) How does the author define a brave man?

OR

Coorg,or Kodagu, the smallest district of Karnataka, is home to evergreen rainforest, spices and coffee plantations. Evergreen rainforests cover thirty percent of this district. During the monsoons, it pours enough to keep many visitors away. The season of joy commences from September and continues till March . The weather is perfect with some showers thrown in for good measure. The air breathers of invigoration coffee. Coffee estates and colonial bungalows stand tucked under tree canopies in prime corners.

(i) In Which state is Coorg?

(i)Bihar (ii) Karnataka (iii) Punjab (iv) Himachal Pradesh

(ii) When do visitors normally keep away from Coorg?

(iii) Which is the best period to visit Coorg?

(iv) Where can one see the colonial bungalows and coffee estates?

(v) What is Coorg famous for?

Q12 Read the stanza given below and answer the questions that follow- (4)

“But if it had to perish twice

I think I know enough of hate

To say that for destruction ice

Is also great

And would suffice”

(i) The poet of this poem is-

(a) W.B.Yeats (b) Robert Frost (c) Leslie Norris (d) Robin Klein

(ii) What does the poet equate ‘hate’ with?

(iii) What kind of destruction does the poet talk of?

(iv) “The world will end in ice” Who gave this view?

OR

“And set such colour there,

Brown ,or black ,or carrot,

That young men in despair,

May love me for myself alone

And not my yellow hair”

(i) Name of the poet is—

(ii) What colour is the girl’s hair?

(iii) What colour can she give to her hair?

(iv) Why does the young girl want to change the colour of her hair?

Q13 Answer any two of the following questions: (5)

(i) Explain the symbols used by Frost in his poem “Dust of Snow”.

(ii) Describe the tiger’s feelings in the cage.

(iii) What does Whitman observe about animals?

(iv) Who were Ink, Blink, Mustard and Custard?

Q.14 How did Anne finally stop Mr Keesing from punishing her finally? (5)

OR

Give a brief character sketch of Natalya.

OR

What did Maxwell do for the transformation of Mij to England?

Q15 What is the story about Kodavu people descent? (5)

OR

Why does Lencho write a letter to God?

OR

Why does Valli stand up on her seat? What does she see now?

Q16 How did the hack driver sketch the character of Oliver Lutkins? (3)

OR

Who was Horace Danby? Why is he described as good and respectable -but not completely honest?

Q17 How did a book become a turning point in Richard Ebright’s life? (3)

OR

How did Ausable get rid of Max?

OR

Who was the Great and Mighty Think Tank? What guesses did he make about the books found on the earth?

