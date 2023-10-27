HP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023-24: Download in PDF

HPBOSE Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2024: The latest model paper by HP Board for Class 12 Biology is useful for understanding the format and type of questions expected in HPBOSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2024. Download the model paper in PDF here.

HPBOSE Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2024: HP Board Class 12 students can now prepare for their Biology exam more effectively with the release of the 2024 model papers. Model papers are a valuable tool for exam preparation, as they help students familiarize themselves with the latest exam pattern and question paper design. Solving the variety of questions given in the sample paper helps them identify their strengths and weaknesses in different topics.

Here we have provided the latest model paper of HP Board Class 12 Biology in PDF format. Download the model paper and use it as an exam preparation resource for effective revision and self-assessment.

Also Read: HP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

HP Board Class 12 Biology Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

The HP Board Class 12 Biology Theory Paper 2023-24 will be for a total of 60 marks. The time allowed for writing the paper will be 3 hours.

The question paper will be divided into four sections:

Section A: Questions 1 - 12: Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each.

Questions 1 - 12: Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each. Section B: Questions 13 - 22: Very short answer type questions of 2 marks each.

Questions 13 - 22: Very short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Section C: Questions 23 - 28: Short answer type questions of 3 marks each.

Questions 23 - 28: Short answer type questions of 3 marks each. Section D: Questions 29 - 30: Long answer type questions of 5 marks each.

Check the HP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023-24 below:

SECTION - A

1. The female gametophyte of a typical dicot at the time of fertilization is

(a) 8-celled

(b) 7-celled

(c) 6-celled

(d) 5-celled

2. The method of directly injecting a sperm into ovum in Assisted Reproductive Technology is called

(a) GIFT

(b) ZIFT

(c) ICSI

(d) ET

3. Multiple effect of a single gene is called

(a) Multiple allelism

(b) Mosaicism

(c) Pleiotropy

(d) Polygeny

4. Which one of the following is not a lymphoid tissue

(a) Spleen

(b) Tonsils

(c) Pancreas

(d) Thymus

5. Amphibians were dominant during period

(a) Carboniferous

(b) Silurian

(c) Ordovician

(d) Cambrian

6. First National Park developed in India is

(a) Gir

(b) Kaziranga

(c) Jim Corbett

(d) None

7. The amino acid attaches to the t-RNA at its

(a) 5'-end

(b) 3'-end

(c) Anticodon end

(d) DHU Loop

8. Maximum productivity is found in

(a) Grassland

(b) Desert

(c) Ocean

(d) Tropical Rainforest

9. First form of life on earth was

(a) Cyanobacterium

(b) Chemoautotroph

(c) Photoautotroph

(d) Chemoheterotroph

10. N2-fixation in root nodules of Alnus is brought about by

(a) Frankia

(b) Azorhizobium

(c) Anabaena

(d) Clostridium

11. The powder of recycled modified plastic is called

(a) Polythene

(b) Polyblend

(c) Polyster

(d) None

12. Which is one of the following is a bird flu virus

(a) H5N1

(b) HIV

(c) Rhinovirus

(d) Adenovirus

.

.

.

To check all questions, download the full model paper from the link below: