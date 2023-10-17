HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 9th Maths Syllabus: Check the HP 9th class Maths syllabus and marking scheme 2023-24. Download the complete curriculum in PDF using the direct download link towards the end.

Get here HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus pdf to download
Get here HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus pdf to download

HP Board 9th Maths Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released its 9th class Mathematics syllabus 2023-24 on its official website hpbose.org. Himachal Pradesh’s Mathematics curriculum has evolved over time to align with the subject's growth and industrial needs. The current syllabus follows the National Curriculum Framework 2005. It emphasises real-life applications and aims to enhance students' problem-solving abilities, covering algebra, trigonometry, geometry, and more.

HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus Course Structure 2024

Units

Unit Name

Marks

I

NUMBER SYSTEMS

08

II

ALGEBRA

17

III

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

04

IV

GEOMETRY

28

V

MENSURATION

13

VI

STATISTICS 

10

 

Total

80

HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2024

Time

3 Hours 

Marks

80

1. Number System

2. Algebra

(i) Polynomial

Career Counseling

(ii) Linear Equation in two variables

3. Co-ordinate Geometry

4. Geometry

(i) Euclide Geometry

(ii) Line and angles

(iii) Triangles

(iv) Quadrilateral

(v) Circle

(vi) Area of parallelograms and triangles

(vii) Constructions

5. Mensurations

(i) Heron’s Formula

(ii) Surface Area and Volume

6. Statistics

(i) Statistics

(ii) Probability

HP Board Class 9 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24

S No.

Type of Question

Marks of each Question

Number of Questions

Total

1

MCQs

1

16

16

2

Short Answer with reasoning

2

5

10

3

Short Answer

3

7

21

4

Long Answer

4

2

8

5

Long Answer

5

5

25
 

TOTAL

-

35

80

 

Download HP Board 9th Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF

HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Prescribed Books 2023-24

  1. Mathematics Published by H.P. Board of School Education, Dharamshala.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next