HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 9th Maths Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released its 9th class Mathematics syllabus 2023-24 on its official website hpbose.org. Himachal Pradesh’s Mathematics curriculum has evolved over time to align with the subject's growth and industrial needs. The current syllabus follows the National Curriculum Framework 2005. It emphasises real-life applications and aims to enhance students' problem-solving abilities, covering algebra, trigonometry, geometry, and more.
HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus Course Structure 2024
|
Units
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
08
|
II
|
ALGEBRA
|
17
|
III
|
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
04
|
IV
|
GEOMETRY
|
28
|
V
|
MENSURATION
|
13
|
VI
|
STATISTICS
|
10
|
|
Total
|
80
HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2024
|
Time
|
3 Hours
|
Marks
|
80
1. Number System
2. Algebra
(i) Polynomial
(ii) Linear Equation in two variables
3. Co-ordinate Geometry
4. Geometry
(i) Euclide Geometry
(ii) Line and angles
(iii) Triangles
(iv) Quadrilateral
(v) Circle
(vi) Area of parallelograms and triangles
(vii) Constructions
5. Mensurations
(i) Heron’s Formula
(ii) Surface Area and Volume
6. Statistics
(i) Statistics
(ii) Probability
HP Board Class 9 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
S No.
|
Type of Question
|
Marks of each Question
|
Number of Questions
|
Total
|
1
|
MCQs
|
1
|
16
|
16
|
2
|
Short Answer with reasoning
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
3
|
Short Answer
|
3
|
7
|
21
|
4
|
Long Answer
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
5
|
Long Answer
|
5
|
5
|
25
|
TOTAL
|
-
|
35
|
80
|
Download HP Board 9th Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF
HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Prescribed Books 2023-24
- Mathematics Published by H.P. Board of School Education, Dharamshala.