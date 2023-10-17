HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 9th Maths Syllabus: Check the HP 9th class Maths syllabus and marking scheme 2023-24. Download the complete curriculum in PDF using the direct download link towards the end.

HP Board 9th Maths Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released its 9th class Mathematics syllabus 2023-24 on its official website hpbose.org. Himachal Pradesh’s Mathematics curriculum has evolved over time to align with the subject's growth and industrial needs. The current syllabus follows the National Curriculum Framework 2005. It emphasises real-life applications and aims to enhance students' problem-solving abilities, covering algebra, trigonometry, geometry, and more.

HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus Course Structure 2024

Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 08 II ALGEBRA 17 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 04 IV GEOMETRY 28 V MENSURATION 13 VI STATISTICS 10 Total 80

HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2024

Time 3 Hours Marks 80

1. Number System

2. Algebra

(i) Polynomial

(ii) Linear Equation in two variables

3. Co-ordinate Geometry

4. Geometry

(i) Euclide Geometry

(ii) Line and angles

(iii) Triangles

(iv) Quadrilateral

(v) Circle

(vi) Area of parallelograms and triangles

(vii) Constructions

5. Mensurations

(i) Heron’s Formula

(ii) Surface Area and Volume

6. Statistics

(i) Statistics

(ii) Probability

HP Board Class 9 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24

S No. Type of Question Marks of each Question Number of Questions Total 1 MCQs 1 16 16 2 Short Answer with reasoning 2 5 10 3 Short Answer 3 7 21 4 Long Answer 4 2 8 5 Long Answer 5 5 25 TOTAL - 35 80

HPBOSE Class 9 Maths Prescribed Books 2023-24