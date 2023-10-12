HPBOSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 10th English Syllabus: Check the Matric syllabus for HP English of 2023-24 here. Also, download the complete syllabus in PDF format for free with the direct download link here.

HP Board 10th English Syllabus 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has published its Matric English syllabus 2023-24. The syllabus is given on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. The syllabus enlists the background and objectives of the curriculum, its language items and the methodology and techniques to be used to cover the syllabus. The theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks. In this article, we have provided rhe complete syllabus of HPBOSE Class 10 English for 2024. Download it with the direct link given towards the end of the syllabus.

HPBOSE Class 10 English Syllabus Course Structure 2024

Section Marks Section A 17 Section B 18 Section C 15 Section D 30

HPBOSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2024

Time 3 Hours Marks 80

Section-A : Reading 17 Marks

1 & 2 Two questions of unseen passages with a variety of questions including vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary.

Passage 1. Four or Five Comprehension questions. (7 Marks)

Passage 2. Five comprehension questions and four Multiple choice questions (MCQ) (10 Marks)

Section-B : Writing 18 Marks

Letter writing-one letter based on provided verbal stimulus and context.

Types of letter:

Informal: Personal such as to family and friends (7 Marks)

Formal: Letter of complaint, enquiry, request, application.

Writing a paragraph on a given outline/topic. (6 Marks) A short writing task based on a verbal visual stimulus (Diagram, picture, graph, map, chart, table, flowchart etc.) (5 Marks)

Section-C: Grammar 15 Marks

Question No. 6-10

A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Text type include cloze, gap-filling, sentence Completion, sentence- reordering, dialogue Completion and sentence-transformation Combining sentences.

The grammar syllabus will include the following areas

Connectors Tense Prepositions Reported speech Models Voice Non-Finites Transformation of sentences.

Section-D Text Books 30 Marks

11 One extract from different prose lessons from First Flight (Reader) (Approximately 100 words)

This extract will be literary or discursive in nature. The extract will have five Question used for testing local and global comprehension beside a question on interpretation and vocabulary. ( 5 Marks)

12 One extract from a poem from First Flight (Reader) followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the text. ( 4 Marks)

Q.13 One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons from First Flight (Reader) to be answered in about 80 to 100 words. ( 5 Marks)

Q.14 Two out of three short answer type questions in interpretation of them and ideas contained in the poems from First Flight(Reader) to be answered is 30-40 words each. (5 Marks)

Q.15 One out of two questions from First Flight (Reader) to interpret, evaluates and analyze character, plot or situation occurring in the text. ( 5 Marks)

Q.16 One out of two questions from supplementary reader to interpret, evaluate and analyze character, plot or situation occurring in the text. ( 3 Marks)

Q.17 One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret plot or situation from the text. ( 3 Marks)

HPBOSE Class 10 English Prescribed Books 2023-24