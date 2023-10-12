HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 10th Hindi Syllabus 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)’s official website has the latest PDF of HP Board Matric Hindi syllabus 2023-24. Candidates can visit hpbose.org to check the complete syllabus. Alternatively, we have also provided here the curriculum details along with the direct syllabus PDF download link for free. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and students will have 3 hours time to attempt all questions.

HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024

Section Marks 1 पाठ्यपुस्तक क्षितिज भाग 2 गद्यखण्ड: Prose - Textbook Kshitij Part 2 20 गद्यखण्ड: Prose 20 2 पूरक पुस्तक कृतिका भाग 2: Supplementary Textbook Kritika Part 2 10 3 व्याकरण: Grammar 10 4 निबंध लेखन: Essay Writing 8 5 पत्र लेखन: Letter Writing 12 TOTAL 80

HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2024