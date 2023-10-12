HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 10th Hindi Syllabus: Check the HPBOSE Matric Hindi syllabus 2023-24 here and free download the complete curriculum in PDF format.

Get here HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus PDF to download
Get here HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus PDF to download

HP Board 10th Hindi Syllabus 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)’s official website has the latest PDF of HP Board Matric Hindi syllabus 2023-24. Candidates can visit hpbose.org to check the complete syllabus. Alternatively, we have also provided here the curriculum details along with the direct syllabus PDF download link for free. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and students will have 3 hours time to attempt all questions.

HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024

 

Section

Marks

1

पाठ्यपुस्तक क्षितिज भाग 2 गद्यखण्ड: Prose - Textbook Kshitij Part 2 

20

गद्यखण्ड: Prose 

20

2

पूरक पुस्तक कृतिका भाग 2: Supplementary Textbook Kritika Part 2

10

3

व्याकरण: Grammar

10

4

निबंध लेखन: Essay Writing

8

5

पत्र लेखन: Letter Writing

12
 

TOTAL

80

HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2024

Time

3 Hours 

Marks

80

Get here HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus PDF to download

Career Counseling

Download HP Board 10th Hindi Syllabus 2024 PDF

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next