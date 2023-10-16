HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 10th Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) 10th class Science syllabus 2023-24 on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. The subject of Science plays a crucial role in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor development of children. It fosters curiosity, creativity, objectivity, and aesthetic sensibility. In the upper primary stage, students should be engaged in scientific processes such as observation, recording, drawing, tabulation and graph plotting. The current syllabus focuses on seven broad themes: Food, Materials, the World of the Living, How things Work, Moving Things, People and Ideas, Natural Phenomena and Natural Resources. The syllabus aims to strike a balance, avoiding overloading students with too many concepts. It acknowledges the emergence of the distinct disciplines of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and emphasises hands-on activities and subject-specific modes of reasoning. The syllabus contains the complete unit-wise course content with unit-wise division of marks and the names of prescribed books. The marking scheme is also given. The theory exam will be conducted for 60 marks. In this article, we have provided the HP 10th Science marking scheme and the complete syllabus of HPBOSE Matric Science for 2024.
HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Course Structure 2024
The unit-wise weightage of marks and blue print is given below:
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
Chemical Substances (Nature and Behaviour)
|
17
|
The World of The Living
|
23
|
How Things Work
|
15
|
Natural Resources
|
05
|
TOTAL
|
60
HP Board Class 10 Science Marking Scheme 2024
|
S No.
|
Unit
|
Total Marks
|
Number of Questions
|
1 Chemistry
|
Chemical Substances (Nature and Behaviour)
|
17
|
8
|
2 Biology
|
The World of The Living
|
23
|
12
|
3 Physics
|
How Things Work
|
15
|
6
|
4 Biology
|
Natural Resources
|
5
|
3
HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2024
|
Time
|
3 Hours
|
Theory Exam Marks
|
60
|
Practical Exam Marks
|
40
Chapter-1 Chemical Reaction and Equations
- Chemical Equations
- Types of Chemical Reactions
a) Combination Reaction
b) Decomposition Reaction
c) Displacement Reaction
d) Double Displacement Reaction
e) Oxidation and Reduction
- Effect of oxidation Reaction in Everyday life
a) Corrosion and
b) Rancidity
Chapter-2 Acids, Bases and Salts
1) General Properties (physical and chemical properties) of acids, bases and salts with examples and their uses.
2) PH scale and Importance of PH in Everyday life.
Chapter-3 Metals and Non-metals
1) Physical and chemical Properties of Metals and Non-Metals
2) Reactivity Series
3) Metal and Non-Metal Reactions
4) Occurrence of Metals and their extraction 5) Corrosion of Metals and Prevention of corrosion
Chapter-4 Carbon and its Compounds
1) Bonding in carbon- the covalent Bond.
2) Saturated and Unsaturated Carbon Compounds.
3) Nomenclature of Carbon Compounds.
4) Chemical Properties of Carbon Compounds
5) Some Important carbon Compounds Ethanol and Ethanoic Acid. (only properties)
6) Soaps and Detergents : Cleaning action of Soaps (Micelles Formation)
Chapter-5 Periodic Classification of Elements
1) Early attempts at the classification of Elements
a) Dobereiner’s Trids
b) Newlands law of octaves
c) Mendeleev’s Periodic Table
2) The Modern Periodic Table.
3) Trends in the Modern Periodic Table
Chapter-6 Life Processes
- Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.
Chapter-7 Control and Co-ordination
- Nervous System, Reflex Action and Human Brain and Animal Hormones.
- Coordination in Plants: Tropic Movements and plant Hormones.
Chapter-8 How do Organisms Reproduce
- Importance of Variation
- Modes of Reproduction : Asexual and Sexual (Both in Plants and Animals)
- Reproduction in Human Beings: Male and Female Reproductive systems
- Reproduction Health: Need and methods of family planning, safe sex vs HIV/AIDS.
Chapter-9 Heredity and Evolution
- Heredity
- Sex Determination
- Evolution and Classification
- Tracing Evolution Relationships
- Fossils.
Chapter-15 Our Environment
- Bio-degradable and Non-Biodegradable substances.
- Eco-system and its components.
- Food chain and Food Web.
- Environmental problems and their solutions: Ozone layer and Management of Garbage.
Chapter-12 Electricity
- Electric Current and circuit
- Electric potential and potential difference
- Ohm’s Law
- Series and Parallel combination of resistors.
- Heating Effect of Electric Current
- Electric Power
- Interrelation between P,V,I and R.
Chapter-13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
- Magnetic field and field lines
- Magnetic field due to a current
a) Straight conductor
b) Circular loop
c) Solenoid
- Fleming’s Right Hand Thumb Rule
- Left Hand Rule
- Electric Motor, Electromagnetic Induction
- Electric Generator and Domestic Electric Circuit
Chapter-10 Light- Reflection and refraction
- Reflection of light
- Spherical Mirrors: Concave and convex
- Image Formation with Ray diagrams.
- Mirror Formula and Magnification
- Refraction of light through Glass Slab and lenses (convex and concave) and Image formation by lenses.
- Lens formula and Magnification
- Uses of Mirrors and Lenses
- Power of Lens.
Chapter-11 The Human Eye and the Colorful World.
- The Human Eye.
- Power of Accommodation
- Defects of Vision and Their correction
- Refraction of Light Through Prism
- Dispersion of light and scattering of light
- Atmospheric Refraction
a) Twinkling of Stars
b) Tyndall Effect
|
Download HP Board 10th Science Syllabus 2024 PDF
HPBOSE Class 10 Science Prescribed Books 2023-24
- Vigyan Published by H.P. Board of School Education.
- Science Published by H.P. Board of School Education.