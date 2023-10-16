HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 10th Science Syllabus: Check the HP Matric Science syllabus and marking scheme 2023-24. Download the complete curriculum in PDF using the direct download link towards the end.

HP Board 10th Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) 10th class Science syllabus 2023-24. The subject of Science plays a crucial role in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor development of children. It fosters curiosity, creativity, objectivity, and aesthetic sensibility. In the upper primary stage, students should be engaged in scientific processes such as observation, recording, drawing, tabulation and graph plotting. The current syllabus focuses on seven broad themes: Food, Materials, the World of the Living, How things Work, Moving Things, People and Ideas, Natural Phenomena and Natural Resources. The syllabus aims to strike a balance, avoiding overloading students with too many concepts. It acknowledges the emergence of the distinct disciplines of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and emphasises hands-on activities and subject-specific modes of reasoning. The syllabus contains the complete unit-wise course content with unit-wise division of marks and the names of prescribed books. The marking scheme is also given. The theory exam will be conducted for 60 marks.

HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Course Structure 2024

The unit-wise weightage of marks and blue print is given below:

Unit Marks Chemical Substances (Nature and Behaviour) 17 The World of The Living 23 How Things Work 15 Natural Resources 05 TOTAL 60

HP Board Class 10 Science Marking Scheme 2024

S No. Unit Total Marks Number of Questions 1 Chemistry Chemical Substances (Nature and Behaviour) 17 8 2 Biology The World of The Living 23 12 3 Physics How Things Work 15 6 4 Biology Natural Resources 5 3

HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2024

Time 3 Hours Theory Exam Marks 60 Practical Exam Marks 40

Chapter-1 Chemical Reaction and Equations

Chemical Equations Types of Chemical Reactions

a) Combination Reaction

b) Decomposition Reaction

c) Displacement Reaction

d) Double Displacement Reaction

e) Oxidation and Reduction

Effect of oxidation Reaction in Everyday life

a) Corrosion and

b) Rancidity

Chapter-2 Acids, Bases and Salts

1) General Properties (physical and chemical properties) of acids, bases and salts with examples and their uses.

2) PH scale and Importance of PH in Everyday life.

Chapter-3 Metals and Non-metals

1) Physical and chemical Properties of Metals and Non-Metals

2) Reactivity Series

3) Metal and Non-Metal Reactions

4) Occurrence of Metals and their extraction 5) Corrosion of Metals and Prevention of corrosion

Chapter-4 Carbon and its Compounds

1) Bonding in carbon- the covalent Bond.

2) Saturated and Unsaturated Carbon Compounds.

3) Nomenclature of Carbon Compounds.

4) Chemical Properties of Carbon Compounds

5) Some Important carbon Compounds Ethanol and Ethanoic Acid. (only properties)

6) Soaps and Detergents : Cleaning action of Soaps (Micelles Formation)

Chapter-5 Periodic Classification of Elements

1) Early attempts at the classification of Elements

a) Dobereiner’s Trids

b) Newlands law of octaves

c) Mendeleev’s Periodic Table

2) The Modern Periodic Table.

3) Trends in the Modern Periodic Table

Chapter-6 Life Processes

Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Chapter-7 Control and Co-ordination

Nervous System, Reflex Action and Human Brain and Animal Hormones. Coordination in Plants: Tropic Movements and plant Hormones.

Chapter-8 How do Organisms Reproduce

Importance of Variation Modes of Reproduction : Asexual and Sexual (Both in Plants and Animals) Reproduction in Human Beings: Male and Female Reproductive systems Reproduction Health: Need and methods of family planning, safe sex vs HIV/AIDS.

Chapter-9 Heredity and Evolution

Heredity Sex Determination Evolution and Classification Tracing Evolution Relationships Fossils.

Chapter-15 Our Environment

Bio-degradable and Non-Biodegradable substances. Eco-system and its components. Food chain and Food Web. Environmental problems and their solutions: Ozone layer and Management of Garbage.

Chapter-12 Electricity

Electric Current and circuit Electric potential and potential difference Ohm’s Law Series and Parallel combination of resistors. Heating Effect of Electric Current Electric Power Interrelation between P,V,I and R.

Chapter-13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Magnetic field and field lines Magnetic field due to a current

a) Straight conductor

b) Circular loop

c) Solenoid

Fleming’s Right Hand Thumb Rule Left Hand Rule Electric Motor, Electromagnetic Induction Electric Generator and Domestic Electric Circuit

Chapter-10 Light- Reflection and refraction

Reflection of light Spherical Mirrors: Concave and convex Image Formation with Ray diagrams. Mirror Formula and Magnification Refraction of light through Glass Slab and lenses (convex and concave) and Image formation by lenses. Lens formula and Magnification Uses of Mirrors and Lenses Power of Lens.

Chapter-11 The Human Eye and the Colorful World.

The Human Eye. Power of Accommodation Defects of Vision and Their correction Refraction of Light Through Prism Dispersion of light and scattering of light Atmospheric Refraction

a) Twinkling of Stars

b) Tyndall Effect

HPBOSE Class 10 Science Prescribed Books 2023-24