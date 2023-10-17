HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 10th Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) subject-wise syllabus is out and you can check the 10th class Social Science syllabus 2023-24 on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Social Sciences is a compulsory subject in HPBOSE Matric. It plays a vital role in fostering a comprehensive understanding of the world and nurturing a broader, empirical, and humane perspective. The curriculum of social sciences encompasses content from various disciplines, including geography, history, civics and economics, with elements of sociology and commerce also included. In this article, we have provided the complete course structure, course content, unit-wise division of marks, question paper blueprint and the direct PDF download link.
HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024
Check the unit-wise question paper pattern below:
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
India and the contemporary world 2
|
15 + 3(map) = 18
|
India Resources and their Development
|
15 + 3(map) = 18
|
Democratic Politics
|
18
|
Understanding Economics 2
|
18
|
Disaster Management
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
60
HP Board Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Design 2024
Forms of questions and weightage:
|
S No.
|
Type of Question
|
Marks of Each Question
|
Number of Questions
|
Total
|
1
|
MCQs
|
1
|
16
|
16
|
2
|
Short Answer with reasoning
|
2
|
9
|
18
|
3
|
Short Answer
|
3
|
8
|
24
|
4
|
Long Answer
|
4
|
4
|
16
|
5
|
Map Question
|
3+3
|
1
|
06
|
TOTAL
|
-
|
38
|
80
Blueprint of questions
|
Unit No. and Subject
|
Marks
|
MCQ
1 mark questions
|
2 marks Questions
|
3 marks Questions
|
4 marks Questions
|
Map question (3+3)=6
|
Total Marks (Questions)
|
1
India and the Contemporary World 2
(History)
|
18
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1(1)
|
18(9)
|
2 Contemporary India 2
(Geography)
|
18
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1(2)
|
18(8)
|
3 Democratic Politics 2 (Pol. Sc.)
|
18
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
18(8)
|
4 Understanding Economic Development
|
18
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
18(9)
|
5 Disaster
Manageme
nt
|
08
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
8(5)
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
16
|
9
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
80(38)
HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024
India & the Contemporary world-II
Section-I Events and Process
1)) The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
- The French Revolution & the idea of the Nation.
- The making of Nationalism in Europe.
- The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848.
- The making of Germany and Italy.
- Visualizing the Nation.
- Nationalism and Imperialism.
2)) Nationalism in India
- The first world war, Khilafat & Non-Cooperation.
- Differing strands within the Movement.
- Towards civil Disobedience.
- The sense of collective Belonging.
Section-II Livelihoods, Economics and Societies
3)) The Making of a Global world
- The Pre-Modern World
- The Nineteenth Century(1815-1914)
- The Inter war Economy
- Rebuilding a world Economy : The Post-war Era
4)) The Age of Industrialization
- Before the Industrial Revolution.
- Hand labour and steam power.
- Industrialization in the colonies.
- Factories come up.
- The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth.
- Market for Goods.
Section-III Everyday life, Culture and Politics
5)) Print culture and the Modern World
- The First Printed books.
- Print comes to Europe.
- The Print Revolution and its Impact.
- The Reading Mania.
- The Nineteenth Century.
- India and the World of Print.
- Religious Reforms and Public Debates.
- New forms of Publication.
- Print and Censorship.
Democratic Politics-II
Chapter No.01 Power Sharing:-
- Belgium and Srilanka.
- Majorityrianism in Srilanka.
- Accommodation in Belgium.
- Forms of Power Sharing.
Chapter No.02 Federalism:-
- Meaning of Federalism.
- What makes India Federal Country?
- How is federalism practiced?
- Decentralization in India.
Unit 02
Chapter No.03 Democracy and Diversity:-
- A Story from Mexico Olympics.
- Differences, Similarities, division.
- Politics of Social division.
Chapter No.04 Gender, Religion and Caste:-
- Gender and Politics.
- Religion, Communalism and Politics.
- Caste and Politics.
Unit 03
Chapter No.05 Popular Struggles and Movements:-
- Popular Struggles in Nepal and Bolivia.
- Mobilization and organization.
- Pressure groups and Movements.
Chapter No.06 Political Parties:-
- Why do we need Political Parties?
- How many Parties should we have?
- A moral force in Politics?
- Popular Participation in Political Parties.
- National Political Parties.
- State Parties.
- How can Parties be reformed?
Unit 04
Chapter No.07 Outcomes of Democracy:-
- How do we assess democracy’s outcomes
- Accountable, responsive and legitimate government.
- Economic growth and development
- Reduction of inequality and Poverty.
- Accommodation of Social diversity.
- Dignity and freedom of the citizens.
Chapter No.08 Challenges to Democracy:-
- Thinking about challenges.
- Different contents different challenges.
- Different type of challenges.
- Thinking about political reforms.
- Redefining democracy.
Understanding Economic Development
- Development:- What are Development promises, Income and others goals, National Development, How to compare different countries or states, Income and other criteria, Public facilities Sustainability of Development.
- Sectors of the Indian Economy:- Sectors of Economic Activities, Comprise of three Sectors, Rising Importance of the tertiary Sector in Production, Where are most of the people employed? How to create more employment? Division of Sectors as organized and unorganized.
- Money and credit:- Money as a medium of exchange, Modern forms of money, Loan activities of banks, Terms of credit.
- Globalization And the India Economy:- Meaning of Globalization, Interlinking Production Across countries, Factors that have enabled Globalization, World trade organization,impact of Globalization in India.
- Consumer Rights:- The consumer in the Market Place
Contemporary India II
- Resources and Development.
- Forest and Wildlife Resources:-
- Flora and Fauna in India
- Conservation of Forest and wildlife in India.
- Types and distribution of Forest and wildlife Resources.
- Water Resources
- Agriculture
- Mineral and Energy Resources
- Manufacturing Industries
- Lifelines of National Economy: - Transport, Communication, International Trade.
- Map (From Any Chapter) 3 marks
|
Download HP Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF