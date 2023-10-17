HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 10th Social Science Syllabus: Download the Himachal Pradesh 10th grade Social Science syllabus and its marking scheme 2023-24. Download the complete curriculum in PDF using the direct download link towards the end.

HP Board 10th Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) subject-wise syllabus is out and you can check the 10th class Social Science syllabus 2023-24 on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Social Sciences is a compulsory subject in HPBOSE Matric. It plays a vital role in fostering a comprehensive understanding of the world and nurturing a broader, empirical, and humane perspective. The curriculum of social sciences encompasses content from various disciplines, including geography, history, civics and economics, with elements of sociology and commerce also included. In this article, we have provided the complete course structure, course content, unit-wise division of marks, question paper blueprint and the direct PDF download link.

HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024

Check the unit-wise question paper pattern below:

Unit Marks India and the contemporary world 2 15 + 3(map) = 18 India Resources and their Development 15 + 3(map) = 18 Democratic Politics 18 Understanding Economics 2 18 Disaster Management 8 TOTAL 60

HP Board Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Design 2024

Forms of questions and weightage:

S No. Type of Question Marks of Each Question Number of Questions Total 1 MCQs 1 16 16 2 Short Answer with reasoning 2 9 18 3 Short Answer 3 8 24 4 Long Answer 4 4 16 5 Map Question 3+3 1 06 TOTAL - 38 80

Blueprint of questions

Unit No. and Subject Marks MCQ 1 mark questions 2 marks Questions 3 marks Questions 4 marks Questions Map question (3+3)=6 Total Marks (Questions) 1 India and the Contemporary World 2 (History) 18 4 2 1 1 1(1) 18(9) 2 Contemporary India 2 (Geography) 18 2 3 1 1 1(2) 18(8) 3 Democratic Politics 2 (Pol. Sc.)



18 3 1 3 1 - 18(8) 4 Understanding Economic Development 18 4 2 2 1 - 18(9) 5 Disaster Manageme nt 08 3 1 1 - - 8(5) TOTAL 80 16 9 8 4 1 80(38)

HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024

India & the Contemporary world-II

Section-I Events and Process

1)) The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

The French Revolution & the idea of the Nation. The making of Nationalism in Europe. The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848. The making of Germany and Italy. Visualizing the Nation. Nationalism and Imperialism.

2)) Nationalism in India

The first world war, Khilafat & Non-Cooperation. Differing strands within the Movement. Towards civil Disobedience. The sense of collective Belonging.

Section-II Livelihoods, Economics and Societies

3)) The Making of a Global world

The Pre-Modern World The Nineteenth Century(1815-1914) The Inter war Economy Rebuilding a world Economy : The Post-war Era

4)) The Age of Industrialization

Before the Industrial Revolution. Hand labour and steam power. Industrialization in the colonies. Factories come up. The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth. Market for Goods.

Section-III Everyday life, Culture and Politics

5)) Print culture and the Modern World

The First Printed books. Print comes to Europe. The Print Revolution and its Impact. The Reading Mania. The Nineteenth Century. India and the World of Print. Religious Reforms and Public Debates. New forms of Publication. Print and Censorship.

Democratic Politics-II

Chapter No.01 Power Sharing:-

Belgium and Srilanka. Majorityrianism in Srilanka. Accommodation in Belgium. Forms of Power Sharing.

Chapter No.02 Federalism:-

Meaning of Federalism. What makes India Federal Country? How is federalism practiced? Decentralization in India.

Unit 02

Chapter No.03 Democracy and Diversity:-

A Story from Mexico Olympics. Differences, Similarities, division. Politics of Social division.

Chapter No.04 Gender, Religion and Caste:-

Gender and Politics. Religion, Communalism and Politics. Caste and Politics.

Unit 03

Chapter No.05 Popular Struggles and Movements:-

Popular Struggles in Nepal and Bolivia. Mobilization and organization. Pressure groups and Movements.

Chapter No.06 Political Parties:-

Why do we need Political Parties? How many Parties should we have? A moral force in Politics? Popular Participation in Political Parties. National Political Parties. State Parties. How can Parties be reformed?

Unit 04

Chapter No.07 Outcomes of Democracy:-

How do we assess democracy’s outcomes Accountable, responsive and legitimate government. Economic growth and development Reduction of inequality and Poverty. Accommodation of Social diversity. Dignity and freedom of the citizens.

Chapter No.08 Challenges to Democracy:-

Thinking about challenges. Different contents different challenges. Different type of challenges. Thinking about political reforms. Redefining democracy.

Understanding Economic Development

Development :- What are Development promises, Income and others goals, National Development, How to compare different countries or states, Income and other criteria, Public facilities Sustainability of Development. Sectors of the Indian Economy:- Sectors of Economic Activities, Comprise of three Sectors, Rising Importance of the tertiary Sector in Production, Where are most of the people employed? How to create more employment? Division of Sectors as organized and unorganized. Money and credit: - Money as a medium of exchange, Modern forms of money, Loan activities of banks, Terms of credit. Globalization And the India Economy:- Meaning of Globalization, Interlinking Production Across countries, Factors that have enabled Globalization, World trade organization,impact of Globalization in India. Consumer Rights: - The consumer in the Market Place

Contemporary India II