Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly unvеilеd thе class 12 syllabus for thе upcoming 2023-24 acadеmic yеar HP Board еxams. This syllabus plays a crucial rolе in guiding studеnts' еxam prеparations as it outlinеs thе еssеntial concеpts and subjеcts thеy nееd to focus on. Essеntially, it sеrvеs as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy gеt rеady for thе еxaminations. This articlе offеrs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Political Science curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with information about thе grading systеm and еxam structurе.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Political Science Marking Scheme

PART A : POLTICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

1 . Nation-Building and its problems 7 2. Era of one-party dominance 5 3. Politics of Planned Development 4 4. India's External relations 5 5. Challenges to and Restoration of Congress System 4 6. Crisis of the Constitutional order 4 7. Rise of New Social Movements 4 8. Regional aspirations and conflicts 2 9. Recent issues and challenges 3 Total 38

PART B : CONTEMPORAY WORLD-POLTICS

10. Cold War Era in World Politics 7 11. Disintegration of the Second World and the 5 Collapse of Bipolarity 12. US Dominance in World Politics 5 13. Alternative centres of Economic and Political Power 5 14. South Asia in the Post-Cold war Era 3 15. International organizations in a unipolar world 4 16. Security in Contemporary World 4 17. Environment and Natural Resources 3 18. Globalisation and its Critics 6 Total 42

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Political Science Exam Pattern

Aspect Details
Class XII
Subject Political Science
Time 3 hours
Session 2023-24
Maximum Marks 60
Special Instructions
1. All questions are compulsory.
2. 30% extra internal choice in questions.
3. Answers should be brief and to the point.
4. Marks allocated for each question are indicated.
5. Question format:
   - Questions 1-12: M.C.Qs (1 mark each)
   - Questions 13-18: Short answer type (2 marks each)
   - Questions 19-26: 3 marks each
   - Questions 27-29: Long answer type (4 marks each)

HP Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2024

COURSE CONTENTS

1. Era of One-Party Dominance :

First three general elections, nature of Congress dominance at the national level, uneven dominance at the state level, coalitional nature of Congress, Major opposition parties.

2. Nation-Building and its Problems :

Nehru's approach to nation-building: Legacy of partition: challenge of 'refugee' resettlement, the Kashmir problem. Organization and reorganization of states; Political conflict over language.

3. Politics of Planned Development :

Five year plans, expansion of state sector and the rise of new economic interests. Famine and suspension of five year plans. Green revolution and its political fallouts.

4. India's External Relations :

Nehru's foreign policy. Sino-Indian war of 1962, Indo-Pak war of 1965 and 1971. India's nuclear programme and shifting alliances in world politics.

5. Challenge to and Restoration of Congress System :

Political succession after Nehru. Non-Congressism and electoral upset of 1967, Congress split and reconstitution, Congress' victory in 1971 elections, politics of garibi hatao.

6. Crisis of the Constitutional Order :

Search for committed bureaucracy and judiciary. Navnirman movement in Gujarat and the Bihar movement. Emergency: context, constitutional and extra-constitutional dimensions, resistance to emergency 1977 election and the formation of Janata Party. Rise of civil liberties organisations.

7. Regional Aspirations and Conflicts :

Rise of regional parties. Punjab crisis and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. The Kashmir situation.

Challenges and responses in the North East.

8. Rise of New Social Movements :

Farmers’ movements, women's movement, Environment and Development-affected people's movements. Implementation of Mandal Commission report and its aftermath.

9. Democratic Upsurge and Coalition Politics :

Participatory upsurge in 1990s. Rise of the JD and the BJP. Increasing role of regional parties and coalition polities. UF and NDA governments Elections 2004 and UPA government.

10. Recent issues and challenges :

Challenge of and responses to globalization: new economic policy and its opposition. Rise of OBCs in North Indian politics. Dalit politics in electoral and non-electoral arena. Challenge of communalism: Ayodhya dispute, Gujarat riots.

COURSE CONTENTS

11. Cold War Era in World Politics

Emergence of two power blocks after the second world war. Arenas of the cold war. Challenges to Bipolarity: Non Aligned Movement, quest for new international economic order. India and the cold war.

12. Disintegration of the 'Second World" and the Collapse of Bipolarity

New entities in world politics: Russia, Balkan states and Central Asian states, Introduction of democratic politics and capitalism in post-communist regimes. India's relations with Russia and other post-communist countries.

13. US Dominance in World Politics :

Growth of unilateralism : Afghanistan, first Gulf War, response to 9/11 and attack on Iraq. Dominance and challenge to the US in economy and ideology. India's renegotiation of its relationship with the USA.

14. Alternative Centers of Economic and Political Power :

Rise of China as an economic power in post-Mao era, creation and expansion of European Union, ASEAN. India's changing relations with China.

15. South Asia in the Post-Cold War Era :

Democratisation and its reversals in Pakistan and Nepal. Ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka, Impact of economic globalization on the region. Conflicts and efforts for peace in South Asia. India's relations with its neighbours.

16. International Organizations in a unipolar World :

Restructuring and the future of the UN. India's position in the restructured UN. Rise of new international actors: new international economic organisations, NGOs. How democratic and accountable are the new institutions of global governance?

17. Security in Contemporary World :

Traditional concerns of security and politics of disarmament. Non-traditional or human security: global poverty, health and education. Issues of human rights and migration.

18. Globalisation and Its Critics.

Economic, cultural and political manifestations. Debates on the nature of consequences of globalisation. Anti-globalisation movements. India as an arena of globalization and struggle against it.