HPBOSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 9th Hindi Syllabus 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)’s official website has the latest PDF of HP Board Matric Hindi syllabus 2023-24. Candidates can visit hpbose.org to check the complete syllabus. Alternatively, we have also provided here the curriculum details along with the direct syllabus PDF download link for free. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and students will have 3 hours time to attempt all questions.
HPBOSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2024
|
Time
|
3 Hours
|
Marks
|
80
|
No. of questions to answer5
|
52
HP Board Class 9 Hindi Textbooks 2023-24
Kshitij Part 1, published by HPBoSE
Kritika Part 1, published by HPBoSE
HPBOSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024
|
S no.
|
Question Type
|
Marks per question
|
No. of questions
|
Total marks
|
Part A
|
1
|
Unseem passage (MCQs and very short answer questions)
|
1
|
10
|
10
|
2
|
Grammar
|
1
|
16
|
16
|
3 (A)
|
Textbook Prose
|
1
|
7
|
14
|
Textbook Prose
|
1
|
7
|
Part B
|
3 (B)
|
Textbook Supplementary Kshitij Part 1 and Kritika Part 1
|
Kshitij Prose (2)
Kshitij Poetry (2)
Kritika (4)
|
Kshitij Prose (3)
Kshitij Poetry (3)
Kritika (2)
|
Kshitij Prose (6)
Kshitij Poetry (6)
Kritika (8)
|
4
|
Writing
|
6
5
5
4
|
1 each
|
6
5
5
4
|
TOTAL
|
-
|
52
|
80
|
Download HP Board 9th Hindi Syllabus 2024 PDF