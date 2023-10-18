HPBOSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 9th Hindi Syllabus: Check the HPBOSE Matric Hindi syllabus 2023-24 here and free download the complete curriculum in PDF format.

Download HP Board 9th Hindi Syllabus 2024 PDF
HP Board 9th Hindi Syllabus 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)’s official website has the latest PDF of HP Board Matric Hindi syllabus 2023-24. Candidates can visit hpbose.org to check the complete syllabus. Alternatively, we have also provided here the curriculum details along with the direct syllabus PDF download link for free. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and students will have 3 hours time to attempt all questions.

HPBOSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2024

Time

3 Hours 

Marks

80

No. of questions to answer5

52

HP Board Class 9 Hindi Textbooks 2023-24

Kshitij Part 1, published by HPBoSE

Kritika Part 1, published by HPBoSE

HPBOSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024

S no.

Question Type

Marks per question

No. of questions

Total marks

Part A

Unseem passage (MCQs and very short answer questions)

1

10

10

2

Grammar

1

16

16

3 (A)

Textbook Prose

1

7

14

Textbook Prose

1

7

Part B

3 (B)

Textbook Supplementary Kshitij Part 1 and Kritika Part 1

Kshitij Prose  (2)

Kshitij Poetry (2)

Kritika (4)

Kshitij Prose  (3)

Kshitij Poetry (3)

Kritika (2)

Kshitij Prose  (6)

Kshitij Poetry (6)

Kritika (8)

4

Writing

  • Essay
  • Letter
  • Message
  • Short story/ Notice

6

5

5

4

1 each

6

5

5

4
 

TOTAL

-

52

80

 

Download HP Board 9th Hindi Syllabus 2024 PDF

