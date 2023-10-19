HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 9th Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has shared the 9th class Science syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. Under the Downloads section of hpbose.org, the complete curriculum is attached in downloadable PDF form. In the 2023-2024 board exam of Himachal Pradesh board, The theory exam will be conducted for 60 marks. Students will have 3 hours to attempt the paper. In this article, we have provided the HP Board 9th class Science subject marking scheme and the complete syllabus of HPBOSE Science for 2024.
HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus Course Structure 2024
The unit-wise weightage of marks and blue print is given below:
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
Matter - Nature and Behaviour
|
17
|
Organisation in The Living World and Health
|
20
|
Motion, Forces and Work
|
15
|
Natural Resources and Food Production
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
60
HP Board Class 9 Science Marks Distribution 2024
|
Unit No.
|
Particulars
|
Marks Assigned
|
1
|
Matter-Nature and Behaviour
|
17
|
2
|
Organisation in The Living World and Health
|
23
|
3
|
Motion, Forces and Work
|
15
|
4
|
Natural Resources and Food Production
|
5
HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2024 Blue Print
|
Time
|
3 Hours
|
Theory Exam Marks
|
60
|
Practical Exam Marks
|
40
|
Unit Name
|
1 Mark MCQs
|
2 mark Questions
|
3 mark Questions
|
5mark Questions
|
Total marks
|
Matter-Nature and Behaviour
|
3
|
3 (Internal choice in any 1 question)
|
1 (Internal choice in any 1 question)
|
1 (Internal choice)
|
17
|
Organisation in The Living World and Health
|
3
|
3 (Internal choice in any 1 question)
|
2
|
1 (Internal choice)
|
20
|
Motion, Forces and Work
|
3
|
2
|
1 (Internal choice in any 1 question)
|
1
|
15
|
Natural Resources and Food Production
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
8
|
Breakup of total 31 questions
|
12
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
-
|
TOTAL
|
1X12=12
|
2X9=18
|
3X5=15
|
5X3=15
|
60
|
HPBOSE Class 9 Science Prescribed Books 2023-24
Science Published by HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala