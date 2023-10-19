HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 9th Science Syllabus: Check the HP 9th class Science syllabus and marking scheme for upcoming 2024 HP Board exams. Download the complete syllabus in PDF.

HP Board 9th Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has shared the 9th class Science syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. Under the Downloads section of hpbose.org, the complete curriculum is attached in downloadable PDF form. In the 2023-2024 board exam of Himachal Pradesh board, The theory exam will be conducted for 60 marks. Students will have 3 hours to attempt the paper. In this article, we have provided the HP Board 9th class Science subject marking scheme and the complete syllabus of HPBOSE Science for 2024.

HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus Course Structure 2024

The unit-wise weightage of marks and blue print is given below:

Unit

Marks

Matter - Nature and Behaviour

17

Organisation in The Living World and Health

20

Motion, Forces and Work

15

Natural Resources and Food Production

8

TOTAL

60

HP Board Class 9 Science Marks Distribution 2024

Unit No.

Particulars

Marks Assigned

Matter-Nature and Behaviour 

17

Organisation in The Living World and Health

23

Motion, Forces and Work

15

Natural Resources and Food Production

5

HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2024 Blue Print

Time

3 Hours 

Theory Exam Marks

60

Practical Exam Marks

40

 

Unit Name

1 Mark MCQs

2 mark Questions

3 mark Questions

5mark Questions

Total marks

Matter-Nature and Behaviour 

3

3 (Internal choice in any 1 question)

1 (Internal choice in any 1 question)

1 (Internal choice)

17

Organisation in The Living World and Health

3

3 (Internal choice in any 1 question)

2

1 (Internal choice)

20

Motion, Forces and Work

3

2

1 (Internal choice in any 1 question)

1

15

Natural Resources and Food Production

3

1

1

-

8

Breakup of total 31 questions

12

9

5

3

-

TOTAL

1X12=12

2X9=18

3X5=15

5X3=15

60

 

Download HP Board 9th Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

HPBOSE Class 9 Science Prescribed Books 2023-24

Science Published by HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala

