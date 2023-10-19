HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 9th Science Syllabus: Check the HP 9th class Science syllabus and marking scheme for upcoming 2024 HP Board exams. Download the complete syllabus in PDF.

HP Board 9th Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has shared the 9th class Science syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. Under the Downloads section of hpbose.org, the complete curriculum is attached in downloadable PDF form. In the 2023-2024 board exam of Himachal Pradesh board, The theory exam will be conducted for 60 marks. Students will have 3 hours to attempt the paper. In this article, we have provided the HP Board 9th class Science subject marking scheme and the complete syllabus of HPBOSE Science for 2024.

HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus Course Structure 2024

The unit-wise weightage of marks and blue print is given below:

HP Board Class 9 Science Marks Distribution 2024

Unit No. Particulars Marks Assigned 1 Matter-Nature and Behaviour 17 2 Organisation in The Living World and Health 23 3 Motion, Forces and Work 15 4 Natural Resources and Food Production 5

HPBOSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2024 Blue Print

Time 3 Hours Theory Exam Marks 60 Practical Exam Marks 40

Unit Name 1 Mark MCQs 2 mark Questions 3 mark Questions 5mark Questions Total marks Matter-Nature and Behaviour 3 3 (Internal choice in any 1 question) 1 (Internal choice in any 1 question) 1 (Internal choice) 17 Organisation in The Living World and Health 3 3 (Internal choice in any 1 question) 2 1 (Internal choice) 20 Motion, Forces and Work 3 2 1 (Internal choice in any 1 question) 1 15 Natural Resources and Food Production 3 1 1 - 8 Breakup of total 31 questions 12 9 5 3 - TOTAL 1X12=12 2X9=18 3X5=15 5X3=15 60

HPBOSE Class 9 Science Prescribed Books 2023-24

Science Published by HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala