HP Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 Out @forp.hp.gov.in: Check Physical Call Letter Download Link

HP Forest Guard Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department released the admit card of the exam for the post of Forest Guard on hpforest.nic.in. Candidates can download Forest Guard Admit Card from forp.hp.gov.in by login into their account using their credentials.

However, such candidates who have applied for HP Forest Guard Recruitment can check HP Forest Guard Admit Card Link given below.

HP Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link

How to Download HP Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - forp.hp.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ Now, click on ‘Click to Apply Online for HP Forest Guard Post’ A new page will be opened - ‘http://forp.hp.gov.in/’ where you are required to click on ‘ Click on Existing User Login’ to Download HP Forest Guard Physical Admit Card’ Enter your ‘Enter Registered Mobile Number’ and ‘Password’ Click on 'Login'Button Download Forest Guard Admit Card 2021

HP Forest Guard Physical Test is scheduled from 21 September to 20 October 2021. Candidates who would qualify in HP Forest Guard Physical Exam will appear for written exam on 31 October 2021. Document Verification will be done from 27 November to 03 December 2021 and final result will be announced from 04 to 06 December 2021.

HP Forest Guard Exam is being conducted for recruitment of 311 Forest Guards in different district of HP under HPFD and and 75 for HP State Forest Development Corporation Ltd. (HPSFDC Ltd.) on contract basis.