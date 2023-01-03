HP High Court Result 2022 (OUT): Download Clerk and Process Server Selection List Here

HP High Court Result 2022: HP High Court released the roll number-wise overall result of the screening test held for the Clerk and Process Server on its website (hphighcourt.nic.in). The court has also prepared a list of shortlisted candidates who are shortlisted for the mains exam and interview round. Candidates who have attended the HP High Court Exam on 18 December 2022 can download HP High Court Clerk Result and HP High Court Process Server Result and check the marks of the exam for which they have appeared.
HP High Court Clerk-District Judiciary Marks PDF
HP High Court Clerk-District Judiciary Selection List PDF
HP High Court Process Server Marks PDF
HP High Court Process Server Selection List PDF
How to Download HP High Court Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of HP High Court - hphighcourt.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the result 'Click on the ‘Roll Number-wise result of the screening tests for the post(s) of Clerk-District Judiciary held on 18.12.2022’ or ‘Merit List of the Candidates, who have been short-listed for the Main Written Test on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Screening Test held on 18.12.2022 for the post(s) of Process Server -District Judiciary’ or ‘Roll Number wise overall result of screening test for the post(s) of Process Server -District Judiciary held on 18.12.2022’
Step 3: Download HPHC Result PDF
Step 4: Check your marks
Step 5: Take the print out of the result
HP High Court Cut-Off
|Category
|Cut off Marks
|General
|68
|SC
|63
|ST
|65
|OBC
|63
|Ortho PH
|46
|EWS
|66
HP High Process Server Cut-Off
|Category
|Cut off Marks
|General
|42
|SC
|42
|ST
|43
|OBC
|41
|Ortho PH
|33
|EWS
|43
A total of 33963 attended HP High Court Clerk Exam while 20578 candidates appeared for HP High Court Process Server Exam.