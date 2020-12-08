HP TET 2020 New Exam Date announced @hpbose.org: Check revised exam schedule here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced new exam date and schedule of the HP TET 2020 Exam on its official website hpbose.org. The revised exam schedule has been announced for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, and Language Teacher TET. The other papers including TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi & Urdu TET will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier by the HPBOSE. Candidates who have applied for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) can check the new exam dates here. In this article, we have provided the complete exam schedule along with the exam timings. Have a look at the details below and be prepared to appear for the exam.

Earlier, the HPBOSE had postponed the HP TET 2020 exam for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Medical) TET, and Language Teacher TET due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision was taken to ensure safety of the candidates against the pandemic.

Have a look at the new revised exam schedule below:

HP TET 2020: Exam Date & Schedule

Paper Name Exam Date Exam Time TGT (Arts) TET 12th December 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET 12th December 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 13th December 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 13th December 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM JBT TET 14th December 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET 14th December 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non Medical) TET 15th December 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET 15th December 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

-Each paper will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

-The questions in each paper will be asked in Objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-The time duration of each paper will be of 2.30 hours.

-All the papers will be of 150 marks.

-There will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates can attempt as many questions as possible within the given time frame.

To know the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of the HP TET exam, visit the link given below:

