HP TET Admit Card 2020 Out @hpbose.org, Download Himachal HPBOSE Teacher's Eligibility Test Hall Ticket

HP TET Admit Card 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card of Teacher's Eligibility Test Exam for TGT (Arts) , TGT (Medical), Punjabi, Urdu, JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical) and Language Teacher Subjects on its official website. Candidates, who are going to appear for TET December 2020, can download HPBOSE TET Admit Card from HPBOSE official website - hpbose.org.

HP TET Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download Himachal TET Admit Card, directly, through the link:

HP TET Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should carry their HPBOSE TET Admit Card along with a Original Valid ID (Passport,Adhar card,PAN card,Driving Licence, Voter’s card etc.) and a photocopy of the ID proof.

How to Download HP TET Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of HPBSE - hpbose.org Click on ‘TET(NOV-2020)’ Tab given on the homepage Now, click on the link ‘Click here to Download Admit Cards ( TGT (Arts) , TGT (Medical) , PUNJABI , URDU , JBT , Shastri , TGT (Non-Medical) , L.T Subjects) TET-NOVEMBER 2020’ Enter your Application Number & Date of Birth. Download HP TET Hall Ticket/Call Letter

HP TET 2020 Exam Date

Paper Name Exam Schedule TGT (Arts) TET 12 December 2020 from 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET 12 December 2020 from 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 13 December 2020 from 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 13 December 2020 from 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM JBT TET 14 December 2020 from 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET 14th December 2020 from 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non Medical) TET 15th December 2020 from 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET 15th December 2020 from 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Exam Pattern:

The exam will consists of 150 Objective-type multiple choice Questions (MCQ) OF 150 Marks. The total time duration of the paper is 2.30 hours.There shall be no negative marking in the exam. Candidates can check HP TET Syllabus and Detailed Exam Pattern through the link

HP TET 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

HP TET Result is expected in the last week of December 2020.