HP TET November 2023 Registration Begins at hpbose.org; Details Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the notification regarding the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2023) for the November session on 09 October 2023. The HP TET 2023 application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 30 October. Interested candidates can apply online at hpbose.org.
Candidates who fail to submit their application forms by 30 October can do so between 31 October and 02 November, with an additional late fee. The exam will be held in November 2023 and December 2023.
HP TET November 2023
The board commenced the teaching exam application form on 09 October and the last date to apply online without paying an additional late fee is 30 October. Candidates can edit their applications from 03 November to 06 November. The exam for the same will be held on 26 & 27 November and 03 & 09 December 2023.
HP TET 2023 Important Dates
Tabulated below are the important dates for HP TET exam.
|
HP TET November 2023 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Apply Online begins on
|
09 October
|
Last date to apply online for HP TET 2023
|
30 October
|
Last date to apply online with late fee
|
31 October to 02 November
|
Online form correction window
|
03 to 06 November
|
HP TET 2023 admit card release date
|
4 days before the exam date
|
HP TET Exam Date 2023 J.B.T Exam & Shastri
|
26 November
|
Exam Date of TGT (Non-Medical) TET & LT TET November 2023
|
27 November
|
HP TET Exam Date 2023 TGT (Aarts & Medical)
|
03 December
|
Exam Date Punjabi & Urdu TET
|
09 December
HP TET Eligibility
Candidates having bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the relevant subject or possessing a diploma in teacher training are eligible to apply for the HP TET exam. There is no upper age limit to apply for the HP TET.
HP TET 2023 Application Fees
The applicants from the General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH category.
How to Apply Online for HP TET November 2023
The application form for HP TET November 2023 can be submitted by following the below-mentioned steps.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘HP TET November 2023 Apply Online link’.
Step 3: Agree to the terms and conditions and click on proceed.
Step 4: Go to registration and enter your basic details such as name, contact details, and email ID.
Step 5: Log in with your registered ID and password. Fill in the application form.
Step 6: Upload your scanned photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 7: Review it carefully and verify all the details entered.
Step 8: Pay the application fee before submitting the HP TET 2023 online form.
Step 9: Download it for future reference.
