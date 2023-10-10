HP TET November 2023 Registration Begins at hpbose.org; Details Here

HP TET 2023 Notification released for November 2023 session. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website at hpbose.org. The online registration process for HP TET November 2023 commenced on 09 October and the last date to submit the online application form is 30 October.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the notification regarding the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2023) for the November session on 09 October 2023. The HP TET 2023 application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 30 October. Interested candidates can apply online at hpbose.org.

Candidates who fail to submit their application forms by 30 October can do so between 31 October and 02 November, with an additional late fee. The exam will be held in November 2023 and December 2023.

HP TET November 2023

The board commenced the teaching exam application form on 09 October and the last date to apply online without paying an additional late fee is 30 October. Candidates can edit their applications from 03 November to 06 November. The exam for the same will be held on 26 & 27 November and 03 & 09 December 2023.

HP TET 2023 Important Dates

Tabulated below are the important dates for HP TET exam.

HP TET November 2023 Important Dates Events Important Dates Apply Online begins on 09 October Last date to apply online for HP TET 2023 30 October Last date to apply online with late fee 31 October to 02 November Online form correction window 03 to 06 November HP TET 2023 admit card release date 4 days before the exam date HP TET Exam Date 2023 J.B.T Exam & Shastri 26 November Exam Date of TGT (Non-Medical) TET & LT TET November 2023 27 November HP TET Exam Date 2023 TGT (Aarts & Medical) 03 December Exam Date Punjabi & Urdu TET 09 December

HP TET Eligibility

Candidates having bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the relevant subject or possessing a diploma in teacher training are eligible to apply for the HP TET exam. There is no upper age limit to apply for the HP TET.

HP TET 2023 Application Fees

The applicants from the General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH category.

How to Apply Online for HP TET November 2023

The application form for HP TET November 2023 can be submitted by following the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘HP TET November 2023 Apply Online link’.

Step 3: Agree to the terms and conditions and click on proceed.

Step 4: Go to registration and enter your basic details such as name, contact details, and email ID.

Step 5: Log in with your registered ID and password. Fill in the application form.

Step 6: Upload your scanned photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 7: Review it carefully and verify all the details entered.

Step 8: Pay the application fee before submitting the HP TET 2023 online form.

Step 9: Download it for future reference.

