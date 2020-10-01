HP TET Result 2020 Out @hpbose.org: Check Direct Link Here for TGT/Shastri/JBT/MISC Results, Know What's Next

HP TET Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPTET Result 2020 on its official website @hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the HPTET 2020 exam during 25 August - 27 August 2020 can check their results of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) now by visiting the website of HPBOSE. Moreover, candidates can check their HP TET Result easily on the direct link mentioned below. You just need to enter your Roll Number or the Application Number to know your results. Those who have qualified the examination by obtaining the passing marks, will now be awarded with the HP TET Certificate that will make them eligible to apply for teaching jobs in the state.

Check HP TET Result 2020 - Direct Link

The HP TET 2020 exam was conducted in different shifts for different posts such as TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non Medical), Shastri TET, JBT, Language Teacher, Punjabi and Urdu TET. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to gain eligibility for teacher recruitment. The exam was conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic by taking preventive measures to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Let's now have a look at the process to check the result of HPTET 2020 Exam below:

Step-wise Process to check HPTET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website @hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on link stating " Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)..."

Step 3: Enter your HPTET Roll Number or Application Number

Step 4: Download & Check your Result

Candidates who have been able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the exam have been declared passed in the examination. These passing marks are different for different category candidates. These are:

GEN - 90 out of 150

OBC/SC/ST - 82 out of 150

What's Next for Candidates who passed the HP TET 2020 Exam?

Candidates who have qualified the HP TET 2020 exam will now be awarded with the HPTET Certificate and Marksheet soon. Through this Certificate, candidates can apply for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Recruitment. However, the certificate does not confirm the appointment of candidates as teachers. Aspirants need to qualify the respective selection process of each recruitment separately.