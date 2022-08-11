HPCL Answer Key 2022 for Technician Released at hindustanpetroleum.com, Check Link Here

HPCL Technician Answer Key 2022 has been released by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on the official website i.e. hindustanpetroleum.com. Check Direct Link Here.

HPCL Answer Key 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released the answer key of the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 07 August for the post of Technician. HPCL Answer Key Link is released on the official website i.e. hindustanpetroleum.com. Candidates can download HPCL Technician Answer Key by visiting the website or through the link given below:

Candidates should note that they can also raise objections, if any, against the answer key through online mode. They can click on the provided link for submitting the objection against the answer key.

How to Download HPCL Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPCL - hindustanpetroleum.com

Step 2: Now, go to the 'Career' Section

Step 3: Go to 'Recruitment of Technicians – Visakh Refinery' and click on ‘CBT - Answer Key & Objections’

Step 3: Download HPCL Technician Answer Key

Candidates qualifying in the CBT will be called for Skill Test, in order of the category-wise and position wise merit list (as per cut - off marks decided by HPCL). Skill test shall be of “qualifying nature” only. The candidates qualifying Skill Test will have to appear for pre-employment medical examination. Reference for a medical examination does not mean final selection.