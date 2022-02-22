HPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Graduate Apprentice Posts @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

HPCL has invited online application for the 100 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check HPCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Mumbai Refinery, has invited online application for the Graduate Apprentice. These Graduate Apprentice Trainees Positions are available in the field of engineering including Instrumentation/ Chemical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer

Science/ Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 February 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Graduate Engineering Apprenticeship will get monthly

stipend of Rs. 25,000. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 February 2022

Vacancy Details for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Graduate Engineering Apprenticeship-100 Post

Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Instrumentation Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering.

All the qualifications specified above should be recognized by Board of Technical Education/

UGC/ AICTE.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age Limit for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

(As on commencement of online application -19-02-2022)

Min age – 18 yrs

Max age – 25 yrs.

Age relaxation by 5 yrs, for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBC-NC and 10 yrs for PwBD

How to Apply for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register and approved on the National Apprenticeship Training scheme (NATS) web portal https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Last date of Online Application on NATS Portal is 28 February 2022.