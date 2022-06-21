HPCL Recruitment 2022 for 290+ Officer Posts @hindustanpetroleum.com

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued a notice for the post of Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Instrumentation Engineer, Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineer, Information Systems Officer, Safety Officer, Fire & Safety Officer, Quality Control Officer, Blending Officer, Chartered Accountant, HR Officer, Welfare Officer, Law Officer and Manager/ Sr.Manager.

HPCL Recrutiment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is looking to recruit for various posts such as Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Instrumentation Engineer, Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineer, Information Systems Officer, Safety Officer, Fire & Safety Officer, Quality Control Officer, Blending Officer, Chartered Accountant, HR Officer, Welfare Officer, Law Officer and Manager/ Sr.Manager.

HPCL Officer Application Process will start on 23 June 2022 and will be continued till 22 July 2022. Candidates are advised to submit only one application. In case of multiple applications from a candidate, the latest one shall be considered as final and the older applications shall be rejected without any notice.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 22 July 2022

HPCL Officer Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineer - 103

Electrical Engineer - 42

Instrumentation Engineer - 30

Civil Engineer - 25

Chemical Engineer - 7

Information Systems Officer- 5

Safety Officer UP - 6

Safety Officer TN - 1

Safety Officer Kerala - 5

Safety Officer Goa - 1

Fire & Safety Officer - 2

Quality Control Officer - 27

Blending Officer - 5

Chartered Accountant - 15

HR Officer - 8

Welfare Officer Visakh Refinery- 1

Welfare Officer - Mumbai Refinery - 1

Law Officer - 5

Law Officer –2

Manager/ Sr.Manager Electrical - 3

Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Officer Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Engineer - 4-years full time regular engineering course in relevant field.

Information Systems Officer- 4 -years full time regular engineering course in Computer Science /IT Engineering

Safety Officer - 4 -years full time regular engineering degree in Mechanical /Civil/ Instrumentation/ Electrical/Chemical and A degree or diploma in industrial safety recognized by the concerned State Government for the purpose of appointment as Safety Officer as per their respective state factory rules. Candidate must possess adequate knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari scri

Fire & Safety Officer - Full time regular BE/ BTech in Fire or Fire & Safety Engineering and possesses a full time Diploma or Certificate in Industrial Safety or equivalent of duration not less than one year awarded by any University incorporated under the Central or State legislations or Department of Technical Education or Board of Technical Education of any State /Government of India or from Regional Labour Institute or Central Labour Institute. Adequate knowledge of Marathi language.

Quality Control Officer - 2 Years full time regular M.Sc. In Chemistry (Analytical / Physical / Organic/Inorganic ) and 3 years of experience.

Blending Officer - 2 Years full time regular M.Sc. In Chemistry (Analytical / Physical / Organic/Inorganic ) and 3 years of experience.

Chartered Accountant - Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) along with completion of mandatory Articleship and Membership of ICAI.

HR Officer - 2 -years full time Post -graduate Degree/Equivalent course in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/Psychology or MBA with specialization in HR/Personnel Management.

Welfare Officer Visakh Refinery- A Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or in Law of any university ; b) A Post Graduate Degree or Diploma covering Labour Legislations with case Law, Industrial Relations, Personnel Management, HRM and other allied subjects with Labour Welfare, as special subject, of not less than two years duration, conducted by a University of the State of Andhra Pradesh or recognized by Govt. Andhra Pradesh AND Adequate knowledge of Telugu language,

Welfare Officer - Mumbai Refinery - Degree or Diploma in Social Science recognized by State Government of Maharashtra . AND the Candidate should have adequate knowledge of Marathi Language.

Law Officer - 3 -year s full time course in law after graduation or 5 year s course in law after 12th Standard and 1 -year of experience.

Manager/ Sr.Manager Electrical - 4 -years full time regular engineering course in Electrical Engineering and 9/12 years of experience.

HPCL Officer Recrutiment 2022 Age Limit:

Engineer and ISO - 25 years

Safety Officer –27 years

Fire & Safety Officer - 27 years

Quality Control Officer - 27 years

Blending Officer - 27 years

CA - 27 years

HR Officer - 27 years

Welfare Officer - 27 years

Law Officer- 26 years

Manager - 34 years

Sr.Manager -37 years

HPCL Officer Recrutiment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting and selection tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers) etc.

All the candidates claiming to fulfil all the eligibility criteria will be called for Computer Based Test.

HPCL Officer Exam Pattern

Computer Based Test will be of objective questions with no negative marking and will comprise of two parts:

General Aptitude consists of English Language, Quantitative Aptitude Test & Intellectual Potential test (Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation). Technical / Professional Knowledge comprising of questions related to Qualifying degree / Educational background required for the applied position.

How to Apply for HPCL Officer Recrutiment 2022 ?

Candidates are requested to apply online only on www.hindustanpetroleum.com Careers → Current Openings, after reading a detailed advertisement. No other mean / mode of the application shall be accepted.

HPCL Officer Application Fee: