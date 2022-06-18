HPPSC Administrative CCE Notification 2022 (Out) @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Apply Online

HPPSC Administrative CCE Notification 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is conducting the Combined Competitive Examination 2021 for recruitment to various H.P. Administrative Service Posts in different Departments of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ORA Portal, which shall be available on the Commission's Website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
HPPSC Administrative CCE Notification Download
HPPSC Administrative CCE Online Application Link
HPPSC Administrative CCE Important Dates
Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 14 July 2022
HPPSC Administrative CCE Vacancy Details
- H.P. Administrative Services - 07
- Tehsildar - 14
- Block Development Officer - 5
- Treasury Officer - 03
Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Administrative CCE Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University
HPPSC Administrative CCE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:
21 to 37 years
How to Apply for HPPSC Administrative CCE Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website of the Commission (http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc)
- Click on the link “Apply Online” on the Home Page.
- Register and create your profile on ‘One Time Registration’ and after logging into his/ her account in OTR.
The list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on the dashboard. The candidate will apply for a particular post through portal. The application of the candidate will be submitted only after uploading of requisite documents as per the advertisement. Before submission of application the candidate will be shown the preview of uploaded documents and he/ shall give an undertaking/ declaration that:-
Application Fee:
- General Category {including General Physically Disabled, i.e. Orthopedically disabled, Deaf & Dumb, Hearing impaired/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ W.F.F. of HP/ Ex-Servicemen of H P relieve from Defence Services on their own request before completion of normal tenure, General wards of Ex-SM of H.P., i.e. Dependent sons / daughters of Ex-SM of H.P.} - 400/-
- Candidates of Other States ( including reserved category(s) candidates of other states) ₹400/-
- S.C. of H.P. /S.T. of H.P. /O.B.C. of H.P./ EWS (Covered under BPL)/(including S.C. /S.T./O.B.C. Ex. Servicemen of H.P. relieved from Defence Services on their own requests before Completion of normal tenure and SC/ ST/ OBC wards of Ex-SM of H.P., i.e. Dependent sons/ daughters of Ex-SM of H.P. -₹100/-
- Ex-Servicemen of H.P. (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Servicesafter completion of normal tenure)/ Blind/VisuallyImpaired of H.P./Female Candidates.- No Fee