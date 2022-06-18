HPPSC Administrative CCE Notification 2022 (Out) @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Apply Online

HPPSC Administrative CCE Notification 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is conducting the Combined Competitive Examination 2021 for recruitment to various H.P. Administrative Service Posts in different Departments of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ORA Portal, which shall be available on the Commission's Website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

HPPSC Administrative CCE Notification Download

HPPSC Administrative CCE Online Application Link

HPPSC Administrative CCE Important Dates

Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 14 July 2022

HPPSC Administrative CCE Vacancy Details

H.P. Administrative Services - 07

Tehsildar - 14

Block Development Officer - 5

Treasury Officer - 03

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Administrative CCE Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University

HPPSC Administrative CCE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

How to Apply for HPPSC Administrative CCE Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of the Commission (http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc)

Click on the link “Apply Online” on the Home Page.

Register and create your profile on ‘One Time Registration’ and after logging into his/ her account in OTR.

The list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on the dashboard. The candidate will apply for a particular post through portal. The application of the candidate will be submitted only after uploading of requisite documents as per the advertisement. Before submission of application the candidate will be shown the preview of uploaded documents and he/ shall give an undertaking/ declaration that:-

Application Fee: