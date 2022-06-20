HPPSC CBT Admit Card 2022 Soon for Assistant Director of Factories Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released notice regarding the Admit Card/CBT Schedule 2022 update for the Assistant Director of Factories post on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Admit Card/CBT Schedule 2022 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the for the post of Assistant Director of Factories on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Assistant Director of Factories (Chemical) post on 02 July 2022.

Candidates applies successfully for the Assistant Director of Factories (Chemical) post can check the HPPSC Admit Card/CBT Schedule 2022 Update available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Assistant Director of Factories (Chemical) post on 02 July 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Commission will shortly release the e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates regarding the Computer Based Test (CBT) on its official website.



Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts will also be informed in due course of time through SMS/ email on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications.

Candidates can download the HPPSC Admit Card/CBT Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Admit Card/CBT Schedule 2022 Update