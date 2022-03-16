JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 76 Assistant Engineer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in,Check Eligibility

HPPSC  has invited online application for the 76 Assistant Engineer on its official website. Check HPPSC  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 09:13 IST
HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022
HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified for 76 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-I (on contract basis) under the Department of MPP & Power. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 12 April 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Regular/full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute / University  can apply for these positions. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get  in the pay scale of (Rs. 16650-39100 + 5800 G.P.).

Notification Details for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Advertisement Number : 02/03-2022
Dated : 16/03/2022

Important Dates for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 April 2022

Vacancy Details for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-76

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Regular/full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a
recognized Institute / University duly approved by the AICTE or AMIE from Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta). AMIE shall be recognized for internal candidates who were enrolled with the institutions have permanent recognition upto 31.05.2013.
Desirable Qualification
Experience of working in Design or Construction in hilly areas.
Knowledge of customs, manners & dialects of Himachal Pradesh & suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the State.

Age Limit for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Between 18 years to 45 years.

Relaxation in upper age limit as per the government norms. 


HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 

How to Apply for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the these posts online by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on or before 12 April 2022.

