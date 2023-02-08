HPPSC AMO Admit Card 2023 Soon @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Medical Officer Exam Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Admit Card/Screening Test Schedule update for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card/Screening Test Schedule update for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer on its official website. The Screening Test for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gaztted) on contract basis will be conducted on 12 March 2023. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Cass-I (Gaztted) post can download the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The link to download the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





As per the short notice released, HPPSC will be conducting the screening test for the posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Cass-I (Gaztted) on 12 March 2023 at three examination centres i.e. Shimla, Mandi & Dharamshala across the state.



Candidates who have applied for these posts should note that the e-admit cards and instructions will be uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website

www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

Candidates can download the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Ayurvedic Medical Officer Screening Test Date 12 March 2023 Admit Card Update To Release Shortly Exam Centres Shimla, Mandi & Dharamshala







How to Download HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update