HPPSC AMO Admit Card 2023 Soon @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Medical Officer Exam Schedule

HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card/Screening Test Schedule update for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer on its official website. The Screening Test for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gaztted) on contract basis will be conducted on 12 March 2023. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Cass-I (Gaztted) post can download the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The link to download the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.
As per the short notice released, HPPSC will be conducting the screening test for the posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Cass-I (Gaztted) on 12 March 2023 at three examination centres i.e. Shimla, Mandi & Dharamshala across the state.
Candidates who have applied for these posts should note that the e-admit cards and instructions will be uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website
Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.
Candidates can download the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.
HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Details
|Event
|Details
|Post Name
|Ayurvedic Medical Officer
|Screening Test Date
|12 March 2023
|Admit Card Update
|To Release Shortly
|Exam Centres
|Shimla, Mandi & Dharamshala
How to Download HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update
- Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Click on the link- Press Note - Regarding Screening Test for the posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update available on the home.
- You will get the HPPSC AMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update and save the same for your future reference.