HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 (Out)@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till July 13

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor College Cadre in Journalism and Mass Communication. Commission has conducted the screening test for the Assistant Professor (CC) post for Journalism and Mass Communication on 05 July 2022.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Professor College Cadre for Journalism and Mass Communication post can download the answer key from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022





Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Professor College Cadre in Journalism and Mass Communication post can download the answer key and can match their answers with the same.

You can raise your objections, if any with the profora give on the official website in person/by post/through courier on or before 13 July 2022. Candidates will have to attache the objections along with document proof in favour of their answers.

How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 Check Steps