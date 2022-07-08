HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 (Out)@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till July 13

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here. 

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022
HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor College Cadre in Journalism and Mass Communication. Commission has conducted the screening test for the Assistant Professor (CC) post for  Journalism and Mass Communication on 05 July 2022. 

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Professor College Cadre for Journalism and Mass Communication post can download the answer key from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 also with the direct link given below. 


Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Professor College Cadre in Journalism and Mass Communication post can download the answer key and can match their answers with the same. 

You can raise your objections, if any with  the profora give on the  official website in person/by post/through courier on or before 13 July 2022. Candidates will have to attache the objections along with document proof in favour of their answers. 

How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022  Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link- Answer Key for the Post of Assistant Professor College Cadre in Journalism and Mass Communication (College Cadre) Screening Test held on 05.07.2022 on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 in a new window.
  5. Download and save the HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 for your future reference. 

Take Free Online Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.