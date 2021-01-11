HPPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Executive Officer / Secretary Posts Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Final Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final answer keys for the posts of Executive Officer / Secretary on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the screening test for the HPPSC Executive Officer / Secretary Posts exam can check the final answer keys available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.i.e-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that HPPSC has conducted the Screening Test for the Executive Officer / Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services) on 27-09-2020.

Commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the Test Booklet Series including A/B/C/D on its official website.

