HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks: Know Factors Affecting Score

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks: Get an idea of the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Also, check the different factors that affect the cut-off marks of the HPPSC HPAS exam.

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks: HPPSC HPAS Prelims Cut-Off plays an important role in determining the success of the candidates. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2022 on October 16 in two sessions.

After the prelims exam concluded successfully, the candidates started looking out for the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Cut-Off marks. As this year's official cut-off marks are going to release after some time. Hence, the candidates are advised to check out the previous year's cut-off trends. This will help them understand the competition level for the exam.

The commission will update the HPPSC HPAS cut-off marks for the prelims exam in the form of a PDF file for all the categories. The cut-off marks are also determined based on the number of candidates who attempted the exam, different categories, etc. Check out this article to get details of HPPSC HPAS Prelims previous cut-off marks along with the various factors affecting the same.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission has concluded this year’s HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in this exam were moderate to difficult level. Hence, we can expect the HPAS Prelims cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-10 to 20% of the previous year's cut-off marks. Check out the HPPSC HPAS Prelim's expected cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates.

Category HPPSC HPAS Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks General 102-107 OBC 101-104 SC 92-97 ST 77-84 Wards of Freedom Fighters 84-89 Ex. SM 79-84

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the HPPSC HPAS Prelims cut marks for each category on the official website. As per the exam trends, the cut-off marks PDF is usually released after the declaration of the result. Familiarity with the previous year's cut-off marks will also provide an idea of the level of the exam. The below table consists of HPPSC HPAS Prelims previous year cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates.

Category 2017 2018 2020 General 104 116.67 108.67 SC 76 106.67 96.67 ST 80.76 102 97.33 OBC 85.33 112.67 102 Ex.SM 16 61.33 44.67

Factors Affecting the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Cut-Off Marks

Determining the HPPSC HPAS prelims cut-off marks is one of the toughest jobs for the commission. Some of the factors considered responsible for deciding the HPAS cut-off marks are as follow

Number of Candidates appearing for the exam

Number of Vacancies

The difficulty level of the paper

Category of Candidates.

HPPSC HPAS Final Merit List

The recruitment process for the HPPSC HPAS exam is a three-tier process with the preliminary exam, a main (written) exam, and the personality test round. There will be a separate cut-off list for each round of the selection process. However, when it comes to determining the final merit list, it is drafted considering the score obtained in the main written exam and personality test. Only those candidates who will get placed in the final merit list are considered for the appointment of the post.

Cracking HPPSC HPAS recruitment is not a cakewalk. However, with the right strategy, hard work, and determination you can definitely clear the HPPSC HPAS prelims cut-off marks. Upon clearing the prelims cut-off marks, you will be called to participate in the HPAS mains exam. Make sure to work strategically and improve your skill set to get one step closer to your dream.