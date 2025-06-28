Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HPPSC HAS Prelims Exam 2025 Today: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is conducting the Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) Preliminary Examination today, 29 June, 2025. The examination aims to recruit candidates for 30 posts under the Himachal Pradesh State Services. Candidates who have successfully completed the application process must appear for the exam as per the schedule and adhere to all exam day guidelines and instructions issued by the commission.

Jun 28, 2025, 17:26 IST
HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Timings 2025
HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Timings 2025

HPPSC HAS Prelims 2025 Today: The official notification for the HAS 2025 exam was released earlier this year on April 13, 2025, announcing multiple vacancies across various state administrative posts. The application window was open from 13 April to 10 May 2025. Eligible candidates have already downloaded their admit cards from the official HPSC website. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid ID proof to the exam center.
The HAS Prelims consist of two papers — General Studies and Aptitude Test — both objective types. Each paper carries 200 marks, making a total of 400 marks for the Prelims. There is a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each incorrect answer. Each paper is of 2 hours duration. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be called for the Mains examination and Interview round.

HPPSC HAS Prelims 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates should check their admit card for the exact reporting time and exam venue. The general shift schedule is given below:

Shift

Paper

Exam Timings

Shift 1

General Studies

10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Shift 2

Aptitude Test

02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

HPPSC HAS Prelims 2025: Reporting Time

t is advised that candidates reach the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute rush or issues.

Shift

Reporting Time

Shift 1

As per the admit card

Shift 2

As per the admit card

HPPSC HAS Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The HPPSC HPAS exam pattern consists of two papers: General Studies and General Aptitude. There are a total of 100 questions in each paper. There is also a provision of negative marking. Check the other information below:

Exam Name

Himachal Administrative Services Prelims

Conducted By

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Exam Scheme

2 Papers (GS & Aptitude Test)

Total Questions

100 questions per paper

Types of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

Total Marks

400 (200 marks per paper)

Negative Marking

1/3rd mark deducted per wrong answer

Exam Duration

2 hours for each paper

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

