HPPSC HAS Prelims 2025 Today: The official notification for the HAS 2025 exam was released earlier this year on April 13, 2025, announcing multiple vacancies across various state administrative posts. The application window was open from 13 April to 10 May 2025. Eligible candidates have already downloaded their admit cards from the official HPSC website. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid ID proof to the exam center. The HAS Prelims consist of two papers — General Studies and Aptitude Test — both objective types. Each paper carries 200 marks, making a total of 400 marks for the Prelims. There is a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each incorrect answer. Each paper is of 2 hours duration. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be called for the Mains examination and Interview round.

HPPSC HAS Prelims 2025: Exam Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates should check their admit card for the exact reporting time and exam venue. The general shift schedule is given below:

Shift Paper Exam Timings Shift 1 General Studies 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Shift 2 Aptitude Test 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

HPPSC HAS Prelims 2025: Reporting Time

t is advised that candidates reach the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute rush or issues.

Shift Reporting Time Shift 1 As per the admit card Shift 2 As per the admit card

HPPSC HAS Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The HPPSC HPAS exam pattern consists of two papers: General Studies and General Aptitude. There are a total of 100 questions in each paper. There is also a provision of negative marking. Check the other information below: