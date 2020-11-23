HPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Lecturer (School New), English Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2020 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Evaluation of Documents schedule for the post of Lecturer (School New) English on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Lecturer English Subject can check the Document Verification postponement notice from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), the Document Verification round has been postponed due to number of officials of H.P Public Service Commission have tested positive for COVID-19 and many of officials/officers are under home isolation being primary contacts. The candidates who have been called for DV round are hereby informed not to report for the DV purpose as per schedule.

The fresh scheduled for conduct of evaluation for the said post will be issued later on official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. All such candidates who have qualified for the DV round for the Lecturer (School New) English can check the short notification available on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that the evaluation of documents for Lecturer (School New), English was schedule from 23rd November, 2020 to 26th November, 2020.

