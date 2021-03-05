HPPSC Result 2021 Out for Lecturer (School-New) Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

HPPSC Lecturer Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the Written Objective Type Examination Result for the post of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Lecturer post (Political Science Subject) can check the result available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the Written Objective Type Examination Result for Lecturer (School-New) Political Science posts on its official website. It is noted that Commission had conducted the written objective type examination on 14-03-2020 for Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III post.

All such candidates appeared in the written examination for Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III posts vide Advertisement No. 22/2019 dated 10-12-2019 can check the result available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam should note that the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will upload the call letters for evaluation on the website in the due course of time. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Result 2021 for Lecturer (School-New) Post