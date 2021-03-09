HPPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Lecturer (School-New) History Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Provisional Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the written objective type examination result for the post of Lecturer (School-New) for History on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Lecturer History subject can download result available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC has uploaded the HPPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Lecturer (School-New) History post on its official website. Result is based on the performance of candidates in the written objective type examination. It is noted that Commission had conducted the written exam for Lecturer (School-New) History post on 16 August 2020.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for Lecturer (School-New) History Class-III (Non-Gazetted) in the Department of Higher Education can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website.

Candidates qualified in the written exam should note that now they will have to appear for evaluation of 15 marks subject to their eligibility to be checked / confirmed on the day of evaluation by the commission. HPPSC will upload the call letters for evaluation on its official website in the due course of time.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for Lecturer (School-New) for History post can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Lecturer (School-New) History Post





