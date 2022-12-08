HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 (Out) for Various Posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Personality Test schedule for various posts on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Tour & Travels/Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education/Acharya (Darshan) and other posts. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the above posts from 22 December 2022 onward.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can download the HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for these posts on 22-23 December 2022. Personality test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Tour & Travels will be conducted on 22-12-2022 & 23-12-2022.

Interview for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education will also be conducted on 22-12-2022 & 23-12-2022. Personality test for the post of Acharya (Darshan) will be held on 22-12-2022 whereas for the Acharya (Sahitya) post interview is scheduled on 22-12-2022 & 23-12-2022.

Candidates should note that the Personality Test call letter for these posts will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instruction to the candidates for “Personality Test” in due course of time. You can download the HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022