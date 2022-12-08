HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 (Out) for Various Posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Tour & Travels/Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education/Acharya (Darshan) and other posts. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the above posts from 22 December 2022 onward.
Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can download the HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022
According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for these posts on 22-23 December 2022. Personality test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Tour & Travels will be conducted on 22-12-2022 & 23-12-2022.
Interview for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Physical Education will also be conducted on 22-12-2022 & 23-12-2022. Personality test for the post of Acharya (Darshan) will be held on 22-12-2022 whereas for the Acharya (Sahitya) post interview is scheduled on 22-12-2022 & 23-12-2022.
Candidates should note that the Personality Test call letter for these posts will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instruction to the candidates for “Personality Test” in due course of time. You can download the HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process to Download: HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022
- Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link- Press Note regarding Personality Test schedule for various post(s) in the Department of Higher Education on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022.
- Download and save the HPPSC Personality Test Schedule 2022 for your future reference.