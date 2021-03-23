JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 45 Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified for 45 posts of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) on its official website. You can check all details here.

Created On: Mar 23, 2021 09:43 IST
HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment Notification
HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment Notification

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for 45 posts of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh through OTRS. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification through the prescribed application format on or before 19th April, 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including  Bachelor‟s  (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University can apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification. Candidates selected finally for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification will get Pay band- Rs. 10300-34800/- + Rs. 4800/- (G.P.) (Fixed contractual amount Rs. 15,100/- P.M.).

Candidates willing to apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advertisement Nos. 7-I/3-2021 & 7-II/3-2021
Dated: 23rd March, 2021

Important Date for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:19th April, 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Range Forest Officer, Class-II: 45

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification

Bachelor‟s  (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University 


Age Limit As on 01-01-2021: 
Between 21 to 31 years.
Pay Scale for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Pay band: Rs. 10300-34800/- + Rs. 4800/- (G.P.)
(Fixed contractual amount Rs. 15,100/- P.M.)

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 19th April, 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regard.

Job Summary
NotificationHPPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Range Forest Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here
Notification DateMar 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 19, 2021
CityShimla
StateHimachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
