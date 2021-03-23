HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 45 Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for 45 posts of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh through OTRS. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification through the prescribed application format on or before 19th April, 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor‟s (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University can apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification. Candidates selected finally for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification will get Pay band- Rs. 10300-34800/- + Rs. 4800/- (G.P.) (Fixed contractual amount Rs. 15,100/- P.M.).

Candidates willing to apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement Nos. 7-I/3-2021 & 7-II/3-2021

Dated: 23rd March, 2021

Important Date for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:19th April, 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Range Forest Officer, Class-II: 45

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor‟s (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University



Age Limit As on 01-01-2021:

Between 21 to 31 years.

Pay Scale for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Pay band: Rs. 10300-34800/- + Rs. 4800/- (G.P.)

(Fixed contractual amount Rs. 15,100/- P.M.)

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 19th April, 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regard.