HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 52 Agriculture Development Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Notification Detail

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released notification for 52 Post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO)

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 11:57 IST

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released notification for 52  Post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), Class-I (Gazetted) on contract basis. These vacancies are available in the Department of Agriculture in H.P. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 December 2021. 

In  a bid to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have B.Sc. (Agr.) under four years Programme and M.Sc. (Agr.) 2nd Class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government/ICAR with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Candidates selected finally for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification will get pay scale of (Rs. 10300-34800 + 5000 G.P.) Consolidated fixed contractual amount as prescribed in the R & P Rules.

Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Advertisement Number : 58/11-2021

Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application:21 December 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Agriculture Development Officer (ADO)-52
Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Educational Qualification
B.Sc. (Agr.) under four years Programme and M.Sc. (Agr.) 2nd Class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government/ICAR.
Desirable Qualification: M.Sc.(Agr.)1st Class or above

Pay Scale for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Pay Scale- Rs. 10300-34800+ 5000 Grade Pay (contractual amount as admissible)

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Interested and eligible candidates can apply with Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) which are available on the website of the Commission -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc  on or before 21 December 2021.

