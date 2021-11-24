HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 52 Agriculture Development Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Notification Detail

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released notification for 52 Post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), Class-I (Gazetted) on contract basis. These vacancies are available in the Department of Agriculture in H.P. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 December 2021.

In a bid to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have B.Sc. (Agr.) under four years Programme and M.Sc. (Agr.) 2nd Class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government/ICAR with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates selected finally for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification will get pay scale of (Rs. 10300-34800 + 5000 G.P.) Consolidated fixed contractual amount as prescribed in the R & P Rules.

Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement Number : 58/11-2021

Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:21 December 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Agriculture Development Officer (ADO)-52

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

B.Sc. (Agr.) under four years Programme and M.Sc. (Agr.) 2nd Class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government/ICAR.

Desirable Qualification: M.Sc.(Agr.)1st Class or above

Pay Scale for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Pay Scale- Rs. 10300-34800+ 5000 Grade Pay (contractual amount as admissible)

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply with Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) which are available on the website of the Commission -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 21 December 2021.