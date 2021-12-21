HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Out for Range Forest Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Mains Exam Schedule for the post of Range Forest Officer on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check detail schedule here.

HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Mains Exam Schedule for the post of Range Forest Officer (RFO), Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh. All such candidates qualified for the mains exam round for the Range Forest Officer (RFO) post can download the HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can download the HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website of Commission.

How to Download HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Steps Here

Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link- Press Note - Regarding Main Written Examination to the posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO), Class-II (Gazetted )given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021. Download and save the same for your future reference.

However you can download directly the HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC RFO Mains Exam Schedule 2021

According to the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Main Written Examination for the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Class-II post from 03 to 06 January 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Mains Exam round for Range Forest Officer (RFO) post should note that the e-Admit cards and instructions will be uploaded in due course of time on the official website of the Commission i.e. www.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

All the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card(s) along with instructions to the candidates from the official website and to bring e-admit cards in the examination centre on the day of examination.

As per the schedule released, exam for General English and General Knowledge will be held on 03 January 2021 whereas exam for optional papers will be held from 04-06 January 2022.