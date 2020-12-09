HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Result 2020 Out @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download HP Subordinate Allied Services Mains Selection List

HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), today i.e.on 9 December, has declared the result of Main Written Exam of HP Subordinate Allied Services 2019. Candidates who have appeared in HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Exam can download HP Subordinate Service Mains Result from the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Result PDF is given below. The candidates can download HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Exam Result, directly, through the link:

HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Result PDF

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for evaluation for 15 marks subject to their eligibility to be checked / confirmed on the day(s) of evaluation. As per official notice, HPPSC Subordinate Service Evaluation Admit Card will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course of time.

H.P. Subordinate Allied Services (Main) Exam 2019 was held on 06 and 07 August 2020. A total of 2117 candidates appeared in the HP Subordinate Service Exam on 06 and 07 August 2020. Out of total, 310 candidates qualified in the exam.

How to Download HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on the link - “Press Note - Regarding Result of Main Written Examination of HP Subordinate Allied Services-2019”, given under ‘What’s New’ Tab of the homepage A PDF will be downloaded Check roll numbers of selected candidates

As per of official HPSSC Notice, “In all 57,592 applications were received through online mode for the H.P. Subordinate Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination 2019. Out of which 50,844 were admitted provisionally and 37,149 candidates appeared in H.P. Subordinate Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination-2019 held on 09-02-2020. The result of Preliminary examination was declared on 16-03-2020”