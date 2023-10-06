HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Veterinary Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the notification for the 56 Veterinary Officer posts on the official website. Download notification pdf, eligibility and others here.

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Out: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the 56 Veterinary Officer posts on its official website. These positions are available in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 27, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in two stages including screening/prelims exam followed by Interview round.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B.V.Sc. and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date for online application and submission of fee for these posts is October 27, 2023.

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Veterinary Officer 56

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a degree of B.V.Sc. and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) from a recognised University as laid down under the Indian Veterinary Council Act,1984( Act No. 52 of 1984).

Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Act No. 52 of 1984).

Desirable Qualification:

Knowledge of customs manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 45 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be done by subjecting the applicants to two types of written papers/ tests to be conducted on the same day in two sessions, followed by a Personality Test.

Scheme of Examination

Paper-1: A computer Based Test (CBT) or Offline Screening Test of one hour duration having 100 marks consisting of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with negative marking for incorrect/ wrong answers will be held.

General knowledge of Himachal Pradesh 30 Marks General knowledge of National and International Affairs 30 Marks Knowledge of Hindi language 20 Marks Knowledge of English language 20 Marks





Paper-II: A descriptive Subject Aptitude Test (SAT) of three hours duration having 120 marks. Check the notification link for details in this regard.



HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For HPPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.