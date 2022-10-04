HPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 On Oct 09 at hpsc.gov.in, Download Agricultural Development Officer Exam Schedule

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPSC ADO Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) post in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana can download HPSC ADO Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-hpsc.gov.in.

Commission is set to conduct the exam for the Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) post in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department from 16 October 2022.

As per the short notice released, HPSC will conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) post on 16 October 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Commission will release the Admit Card link for the written exam on 09 October 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials and will have to take black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper.

You can download the HPSC ADO Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

