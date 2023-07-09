HPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2023: PDF Download, Paper 1, 2, and 3 Judiciary Question Paper

HPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2023 will be released by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Candidates can check the direct link to download HP Judiciary Answer Key 2023 in this article. Check the Latest Updates Here.

HPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is soon going to release the answer to the Himachal Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. The exam is conducted today after which the commission will publish the answer key of the exam.

The link will also be provided in this article. The candidates are advised to keep track of this page in order to know the latest updates on HPPSC Judiciary Answer Key 2023.

Organization Name Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Civil Judge Name of the Exam Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination No.of Posts 17 Posts Advertisement Number 5/4-2023 HPPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam Date 2023 9th July 2023 Job Location Himachal Pradesh Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in

How to Download HPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2023

To download the answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) exams, you can follow these general steps: Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. The website address is usually www.hppsc.hp.gov.in. Look for "Answer Key" or "Latest Updates" section: Navigate through the website to find the section that provides the latest updates, notifications, or announcements related to exams and answer keys. Find the specific exam answer key: In the "Answer Key" or "Latest Updates" section, look for the answer key related to the specific exam you are interested in. The answer keys are usually labeled with the name of the exam and the date of the examination. Click on the download link: Once you locate the answer key for your desired exam, click on the download link provided. The answer key file is typically in PDF format. Save the answer key: Choose a location on your device where you want to save the downloaded answer key file. You can save it in a folder of your choice for easy access.

HPPSC is conducting the exam to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. Selected candidates will be paid under Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).