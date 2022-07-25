HPSC HCS Answer Key 2022 (Out) @hpsc.gov.in: Submit Objection before 27 July

HPSC HCS Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission i.e. hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can submit objections on or before 27 July.

HPSC HCS Answer Key 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has uploaded the answer key of HCS (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Exam held on 24 July 2022. Candidates can download HPSC Answer Key and file objections, if any, on the official website of HPSC. The last date for submitting HPSC HCS Answer Key Objection is 27 July 2022.

HPSC HCS Answer Key Link is provided below. The candidates can check the answer and submit the objections through the proivied

Candidates are advised to submit objections according to the standard question booklet & answer key only. In case any candidate files an objection as per his/her question booklet, the same will not be entrained. Hence, candidates are again advised to strictly submit their objections, if any, as per the standard question booklet uploaded on the website, by the Commission.

How to Download HPSC HCS Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of HPSC - hpsc.gov.in Click on the answer key link ‘Click Here To Submit Objection For Wrong Question/Answer, If Any, For HCS (Ex. Br.) Preliminary Examination - 2021 Which Was Held On 24.07.2022’ given under ‘Important Links’ Enter your ‘Application ID’ and ‘Roll Number Download Haryana Civil Service Answer Key

HPSC HCS Final Answer Key 2022

The objections received within the scheduled time will be sent to the experts and the final answer key shall be prepared as per the report received from the experts.

HPSC HCS Result 2022

The result shall be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. HPSC HCS Result 2022 is expected in the month of September or October 2022. However, there is no official regarding the same. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates who would qualify for this exam will be called to appear for the HPSC HCS Mains Exam 2022 for which the details shall be notified after the declaration of the result.