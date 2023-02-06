JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

HPSC HCS Result 2023: Check Haryana Civil Service (Ex Br) Final Marks, Direct Link to Download PDF List

HPSC HCS (Ex Br) Final Marks List. The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the final list of marks of candidates who appeared for HPSC HCS (Ex Br) and other Allied Services Interview 2023. Know here how to download HPSC HCS (Ex Br) Final Marks List check name, marks and other details. 

HPSC HCS
HPSC HCS

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the Final List of marks of candidates who appeared for HPSC HCS (Ex Br) and other Allied Services Interview 2023 conducted between 30 January 2023 and 5 February 2023. The commission has released a list of marks of a total of 425 candidates. In the list of marks of candidates released by the commission, candidates can check their marks in Mains Exam, marks of Personality Test and Total Marks. Candidates who have appeared for the Personality Test/Interview of HCS (Ex Br) and other Allied Services Exam 2021 can check their marks in the list. The list can be downloaded from the official website of HPSC at-http://hpsc.gov.in/ 

Candidates can also download the list of final marks from the direct link given below.

 

Direct Link to Download the PDF of HPSC HCS (Ex Br) Final Marks List

 

Candidates can also download the list of final marks by following the steps given below

 

Step1 : Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission at- http://hpsc.gov.in/ 

 

Step 2: Go to the What's New Section

 

Step 3: Click on the link titled-HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam-2021-Roll No. wise Final Marks of all candidates who qualified for Personality Test’ 

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF list of Final Marks will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Check your Name, Roll no. and Marks in Mains Exam, Personality Test and Final Marks. 

 

Earlier on 17th January 2023 the commission had released the list of candidates who have successfully cleared HPSC HCS Mains Examination. There are a total of 156 Vacancies in the HCS 2021 Recruitment Exam out of which 48 Vacancies are of Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch). 

 

FAQ

How many vacancies are there in HPSC HCS 2021 Recruitment?

There are a total of 156 vacancies in HPSC HCS 2021 Recruitment.

Where to download HPSC HCS (Ex Br) Final Marks List 2023?

The Final Marks List can be downloaded from the official website of HPSC at- http://hpsc.gov.in/
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next