HPSC Horticulture Development Officer Result 2020 Released @hpsc.gov.in, Download Haryana HDO Result

HPSC Horticulture Development Officer Result 2020: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the result of recruitment test for the Posts of Horticulture Development Officer (Class-Ill). All such candidates who have appeared in the exam can download HPSC Horticulture Development Officer Result from the official website of HPSC i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Horticulture Development Officer Result PDF Link is also given. The candidates can check the roll numbers of qualfied candidates through the link.

The qualified candidates will be called for Viva Voce Round for which they will be informed separately through an announcement which shall be displayed on HPSC official website and also published in various newspapers.

As per the official notice - Announcement regarding submission of hard copies of Online Applications FormJ and any other certificates/ documents will be issued later on. Where no post for any recovered category is available, the candidate applying as a candidate of that particular category have been considered as General category candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the candidates of all eligibility conditions (Except fees, as meant for general category candidates).

The commission had conducted HPSC HDO Exam on 27 January 2020. HPSC Horticulture Development Officer Notification was released in the month of December 2020. Online applications were invited from 02 January 2019 to 05 February 2020.

A total of 93 vacancies are available for Horticulture Development Officer (Class-II) Posts under Horticulture Department, Haryana.

HPSC Horticulture Development Officer Result Download PDF