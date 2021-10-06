HPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services @hpsc.gov.in, Check Details

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services on its official website- hpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services. All such candidates who have qualified in the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary exam can check the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) i.e- hpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the mains exam for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services from 03 to 05 December 2021.

It is noted that Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has conducted the preliminary exam for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination on 12 September 2021. All those candidates qualified in the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam.

Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services should note that Commission will upload the details of the information regarding Date-Sheet, Venue and Downloading of Admit Card on its official website in due course.

Candidates can check the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Notice





How to Download: HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021