HPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services @hpsc.gov.in, Check Details

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services on its official website- hpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 11:06 IST
HPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Notification

HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services. All such candidates who have qualified in the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary exam can check the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) i.e- hpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the mains exam for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services from 03 to 05 December 2021.

It is noted that Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has conducted the preliminary exam for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination on 12 September 2021. All those candidates qualified in the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. 

Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round for HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services  should note that Commission will upload the details of the information regarding Date-Sheet, Venue and Downloading of Admit Card on its official website in due course. 
Candidates can check the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

How to Download: HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021

  1. Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) - hpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Announcement  section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-Schedule of HCS (Ex.Br.) and other Allied Services Main Examination - 2021 held from 03.12.2021 to 05.12.2021given on the home page.
  4. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) Mains Exam Schedule 2021.
  5. Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

